SpartanNash Foundation Celebrates 40-Year Partnership with Special Olympics, Launches In-Store Fundraiser to Support Athletes

"Throughout our 40-year partnership with Special Olympics, we've seen the true power of inclusion and the incredible impact it has on the lives of the athletes, including some of our own Associates," said SpartanNash Senior Vice President of Communications and SpartanNash Foundation Executive Director Adrienne Chance. "As a People First company, we're proud to support an organization that cultivates a community of strength, support and unity."

The SpartanNash Foundation has raised more than $10.1 million for Special Olympics throughout its 40-year partnership, and SpartanNash Associates have volunteered tens of thousands of hours to the non-profit. In addition, SpartanNash employs more than 25 Special Olympics athletes who have served guests for a combined 157 years at Company-operated grocery stores.

"Our athletes light up when provided with community support and engagement, and many only have the opportunity to get involved thanks to the generosity of our donors," said President and CEO of Special Olympics Michigan Tim Hileman. "The commitment SpartanNash has shown to us over the years, including hundreds of volunteer hours, shows they are invested in our athletes as family."

Store guests can donate to Special Olympics at participating SpartanNash-operated retail stores, including Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market and fuel centers. Between today and March 31, guests can donate by rounding up their purchase or adding an additional $1, $5 or $10 at any checkout lane. Online purchases are also possible through Fast Lane .

Donations will support Special Olympics athletes in Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Funds raised will go directly to the corresponding Special Olympics affiliates in that state.

To learn more, visit spartannash.com/foundation-scans .

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,000 strong. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

