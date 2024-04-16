SpartanNash Welcomes John Taylor as Vice President and Associate General Counsel

"John has earned the trust of his peers and clients for his strategic counsel and practical and innovative approach to conflict resolution in a dynamic operating environment. We look forward to the value he will bring to our team of skilled legal professionals as we support the Company's growth plans," said SpartanNash Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary Ileana McAlary.

Taylor joins SpartanNash after nearly a decade of experience at Wolverine Worldwide, where he developed expertise in cybersecurity, indirect procurement, compliance, transactional work and asset protection. His experience managing complex legal matters and strategic initiatives will be important as the Company explores organic and inorganic growth opportunities as part of its strategic master action plan. Taylor will also advise on governance issues related to securities law and the use of artificial intelligence, supporting SpartanNash's commitment to leading innovation in food solutions.

Taylor earned both his Juris Doctor and an MBA from Michigan State University and undergraduate degree from Aquinas College.

