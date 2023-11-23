Spasticity Market Likely to Exhibit Substantial Growth by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Pharma Companies - Saol, Jazz, Supernus, Solstice Neurosciences, Ipsen, Merz, Motric Bio, SwanBio

The spasticity market is expected to grow due to factors like an increase in the patient pool and the expected entry of emerging therapies.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Spasticity Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, spasticity emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Spasticity Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the spasticity market size in the 7MM was found to be USD 904 million in 2021 and it is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

in 2021 and it is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032). According to DelveInsight's estimates, in 2021, the total cases of spasticity were 7.8 million in the 7MM which are expected to increase by 2032.

in the 7MM which are expected to increase by 2032. Leading spasticity companies such as Saol Therapeutics Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Solstice Neurosciences, Ipsen, Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Motric Bio, SwanBio Therapeutics, Inc., and others are developing novel spasticity drugs that can be available in the spasticity market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel spasticity drugs that can be available in the spasticity market in the coming years. Some key therapies for spasticity treatment include SL-1002, Nabiximols, MYOBLOC, IPN10200, NT 201, MTR-601, SBT101, and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major spasticity market share @ Spasticity Market Report

Spasticity Overview

Spasticity, a prevalent secondary issue in various neuromuscular disabilities, manifests differently among individuals. Recognizing, evaluating, and addressing spasticity is pivotal for primary care providers. Understanding how patients articulate and perceive their spasticity aids in its assessment and management. While spasticity can assist in daily activities, a comprehensive clinical evaluation is crucial to identify when it becomes problematic, potential reversible causes, triggers, and the patient's coping strategies. Conditions such as cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, and brain or spinal cord injuries commonly result in spasticity and involuntary muscle contractions. Baclofen, an existing muscle relaxant, effectively mitigates these contractions when used consistently. However, abrupt cessation of therapy can lead to severe adverse effects.

Spasticity Epidemiology Segmentation

The spasticity epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current spasticity patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The spasticity market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Cases of Spasticity

Indication-specific Cases of Spasticity

Severity-specific Cases of Spasticity

Spasticity Treatment Market

There are numerous approaches to managing spasticity. Non-medical interventions, such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, and complementary and alternative treatments, serve as valuable supplementary options to conventional oral medications and interventional therapies. While each treatment demonstrates efficacy in addressing spasticity, they also carry associated side effects. Typically, oral medications are more cost-effective in the short term and simpler to administer. However, their systemic effects might outweigh their potential benefits. Simultaneously, these systemic drugs could be more suitable for individuals experiencing widespread spasticity.

Conversely, interventional therapies present challenges such as procedural errors, the scarcity of proficient providers to conduct the procedure, and potential additional complications. Nevertheless, they offer the potential for better management of spasticity, with fewer widespread side effects, provided that patients adhere to the treatment and can endure the procedures. Despite the availability of effective treatments for spasticity, a definitive cure is not presently available. Quantifying treatment patterns for spasticity across various conditions presents certain complexities. Oral baclofen is a more commonly prescribed antispasmodic medication for managing spasticity. Baclofen is generally regarded as the primary treatment option for addressing spasticity.

Oral medications designed to alleviate spasticity are recommended when they significantly hamper a patient's everyday activities or induce pain. Nonetheless, excessive doses can lead to undesirable central nervous system side effects while potentially not adequately addressing symptoms. In such cases, alternative intervention methods like targeted injections of antispastic medication, placement of intrathecal pumps, or orthopedic surgical procedures may be considered as viable options.

To know more about spasticity treatment, visit @ Spasticity Treatment Drugs

Key Spasticity Therapies and Companies

SL-1002: Saol Therapeutics Inc

Nabiximols: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

MYOBLOC: Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc./Solstice Neurosciences

IPN10200: Ipsen

NT 201: Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH

MTR-601: Motric Bio

SBT101: SwanBio Therapeutics, Inc.

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for spasticity @ Drugs for Spasticity Treatment

Spasticity Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the spasticity market are anticipated to change in the coming years. Although not always necessary, treatment for spasticity should be considered only when there is a realistic chance of functional gain. For instance, if there's concurrent upper limb weakness limiting hand use, despite the potential reduction in tone, the use of botulinum toxin on forearm flexors is warranted only in cases where hand hygiene is compromised. Recent evidence increasingly supports the effectiveness of intramuscular botulinum toxin type A in addressing focal spasticity post-stroke. Targeted intramuscular botulinum toxin injections have become the most popular pharmacological treatment, while intrathecal therapies play a smaller role. Achieving beneficial outcomes in spasticity management now necessitates a team-based approach and a comprehensive assessment. The future of spasticity treatment options holds promising developments for patients.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the spasticity market. Over time, if not treated aggressively early in the course, spasticity can lead to contractures, which may result in unnecessary complications and sequelae. Additionally, spasticity can lead to a reduced quality of life or increased care needs, such as social isolation, mood disturbance, relationship problems, and vocational disruption, while also interfering with mobility and impairing activities of daily living, such as feeding, dressing, and hygiene. Unfortunately, there is no single test that can capture all the aspects of spasticity and how it may manifest or affect an individual, as spasticity may change over time. Therefore, it is necessary to conduct a yearly assessment of spasticity, considering its impact on the patient's function, activities of daily living (ADLs), and overall quality of life. This assessment should encompass a physical examination, evaluation of the efficacy of medications, and the implementation of nonpharmacological interventions.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Spasticity Market Size in 2021 USD 904 Million Key Spasticity Companies Saol Therapeutics Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Solstice Neurosciences, Ipsen, Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Motric Bio, SwanBio Therapeutics, Inc., and others Key Spasticity Therapies SL-1002, Nabiximols, MYOBLOC, IPN10200, NT 201, MTR-601, SBT101, and others

Scope of the Spasticity Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Spasticity current marketed and emerging therapies

Spasticity current marketed and emerging therapies Spasticity Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Spasticity Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Spasticity Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Spasticity Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about spasticity drugs in development @ Spasticity Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Spasticity Market Key Insights 2. Spasticity Market Report Introduction 3. Spasticity Market Overview at a Glance 4. Spasticity Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Spasticity Treatment and Management 7. Spasticity Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Spasticity Marketed Drugs 10. Spasticity Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Spasticity Market Analysis 12. Spasticity Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight



Related Reports

Spasticity Pipeline

Spasticity Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key spasticity companies, including RVL Pharmaceuticals, Huons, Bionorica SE, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Saol Therapeutics, Revance Therapeutics, Flex Pharma, Canbex Therapeutics, Ipsen, Lundbeck A/S, CKD Bio Corporation, Sentynl Therapeutics, Shionogi, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Incannex, Delpor, Ethicann Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Spasticity Epidemiology

Spasticity Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted spasticity epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Muscle Spasticity Market

Muscle Spasticity Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key muscle spasticity companies, including Ipsen Pharma, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Allergan Plc, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Covis Pharma BV, Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Endo International Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Unichem Laboratories Ltd., US WorldMeds, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Medtronic Plc, JPN Pharma Pvt. Ltd., among others.

Muscle Spasticity Pipeline

Muscle Spasticity Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key muscle spasticity companies, including Saol Therapeutics, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, AbbVie, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Revance Therapeutics, Ipsen, Abide Therapeutics, Motor Pharma, BetterLife Pharma, RVL Pharmaceuticals, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP