Spatial Data Logic Acquires Municipal Information Systems, accelerating digital transformation in New Jersey

SOMERSET, N.J., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spatial Data Logic (SDL), a leading provider of municipal management software, announced the acquisition of Municipal Information Systems, Inc. (MIS), a government software provider based in Mountainside, New Jersey. For over 26 years, SDL has offered customers technology solutions to help modernize and increase connectivity between local governments and the citizens they serve. Today, SDL helps over 250 agencies supporting more than 5 million citizens. The acquisition of MIS marks a significant milestone in SDL's New Jersey expansion efforts. It helps further their goal of automating public workflows, managing information online, and helping citizens navigate government processes.

Bryan Proctor, CEO of SDL, said, "We're thrilled to announce the acquisition of MIS. This investment strengthens our position in the government technology space and underscores our dedication to helping local governments effectively manage services online. Digital transformation is imperative in New Jersey, especially due to recent legislation requiring local governments to work online. The SDL solution provides MIS customers an immediate path to modernize their workflows and address the new law's requirements."

SDL will work in collaboration with MIS to provide their current clients with a path to adopting solutions that better address their needs. This is particularly important because New Jersey recently passed State Bill 1145, requiring local governments to leverage digital solutions for construction applications and permits. SDL's software solution fully complies with these regulations, giving MIS customers an easier path to compliance.

Stan Kosciuk, President of MIS, will be working alongside the SDL team over the next year to ensure a seamless transition for their customers. Mr. Kosciuk said, "The best solution for our clients is to align with a company that has already developed and implemented the capabilities necessary to comply with NJ State Bill 1145. We decided on SDL because of their track record in meeting these new regulatory requirements and their ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction. The MIS team will work closely with customers to ensure everyone has a smooth transition to the SDL software platform."

The transition goes beyond complying with NJ State Bill 1145. It also expands functionality for current MIS customers who can adopt SDL software specific to their department needs. Local governments working with MIS will benefit by moving to the SDL platform, which includes modules designed to work together to increase collaboration, transparency, and efficiency.

SDL continues to grow across the United States while maintaining the strong track record developed in New Jersey. To learn more about how SDL drives efficiency and accelerates digital transformation for local government, please contact the team at [email protected] .

ABOUT SPATIAL DATA LOGIC

Spatial Data Logic is a leading provider of municipal management software. Built on over 26 years of best practices, Spatial Data Logic's software streamlines municipal operations, increases transparency between departments, and enhances citizen services. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, Spatial Data Logic serves over 250 government agencies and 5 million citizens. Visit SDL at www.spatialdatalogic.com .

SOURCE Spatial Data Logic