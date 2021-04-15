Spatial Risk Systems announces leadership additions

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spatial Risk Systems (formerly known as Woobler.com), a leader in the emerging field of spatial finance is excited to announce the following additions to its growing team.

Raymond Clarke – Chief Product Officer : Raymond brings a wealth of experience in developing and launching credit and risk related solutions based upon his previous roles at DBRS Morningstar and Moody's Investors Service.

"I am excited to be joining the SRS team as 'Spatial Risk' represents a new approach in leveraging asset locations, corporate ownership, and empirical data sources to evaluate company, industry and sector risk," said Raymond Clarke.

Cary Krosinsky – Academic Advisor : Cary is a widely respected educator, author, and advisor, teaching classes on 'Sustainable Investing' at Brown as well as other universities including Yale and NYU.

Cary is also a noted author on sustainable investing. The latest being his seventh book 'Modern China', calling for better relations between China and the West for the sake of solving climate change.

Cary advises in numerous capacities, and most recently advised on a sustainability-focused SPAC with a developer of high-grade electric vehicle (EV) battery metals which was formed at a US$2.8B valuation.

Professor Dr. Judith Walls – Academic Advisor : Prof. Walls is Chair for Sustainability Management, Professor at the School of management and Director of the Institute for Economy and the Environment (IWÖ) at the University of St. Gallen (HSG), Switzerland.

Prof. Walls researches the intersection of business and environmental sustainability focusing on corporate governance, focusing on the behavioral drivers of board directors and executives for transformative corporate sustainability.

She has a particular interest in business and biodiversity where her work extends into environmental governance of industries that directly affect land use such as agriculture, mining, and trophy hunting.

About SRS:

SRS is a data connectivity company focused on spatial finance. SRS is engineering a multi-tier data map unifying asset locations and corporate ownership to key risk factors and open data sets in the form of a knowledge graph.

Spatial Finance is an emerging concept that tracking asset locations and connecting these locations to key attributes, corporate ownership and local risk factors are the most effective way to accurately assess investment risk from a climate, environmental and sustainability perspective.

