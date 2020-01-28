Spavia Day Spa Ranked A Top Franchise In Entrepreneur's 41st Annual Franchise 500

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spavia day spa has been named one of the top 500 franchise companies by Entrepreneur Magazine, debuting on the list at number 258. The Franchise 500 is the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Spavia day spa's outstanding performance includes unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.



"We are pleased and excited to be recognized as a top spa franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine, especially given the rankings quantitative approach. The Spavia day spa franchise system has developed a foundation for continued growth and stability in developing a national spa franchise brand. Our focus on bringing spa resort-level quality guest experiences to communities across the country has been well received," says Marty Langenderfer, Spavia CEO and co-founder. "The strength of Spavia is driven by the passion and commitment of our franchisees. It has been so rewarding to see our franchisees become small business owners and make a difference in their communities. We can't wait to see what the future holds for all of us."

The Spavia concept brings a high level of service, beautiful design, a robust technology platform and breadth of spa services at an affordable luxury price. Communities appreciate and deserve a higher level of service and experience than what they receive from the multitude of massage spa clinics. The Spavia brand offers beautiful retreats, robes and sandals and services, as well as comprehensive spa services including massage, facials and skin care, body wraps and scrubs, waxing, eyelash extensions and make-up.

About Spavia

At Spavia, we deliver a luxurious spa experience at an affordable price. Our Spavia locations provide a variety of spa massages, facials and skin care, body wraps and scrubs, waxing, lash extensions, and make-up, and an opportunity to celebrate with a spalebration™ – all in a relaxing and tranquil setting. Our spa boutique provides products for home-care regimens to achieve optimal results or beautiful selections for gift giving.

The first Spavia opened in 2005 in Centennial, CO with a mission of making a positive difference in the world, one guest at a time. Founders, Marty and Allison Langenderfer, have a combined 30+ years experience in the spa industry, giving them insights and core knowledge in delivering an exceptional spa experience, along with strong systems and a scalable structure. In late 2019, Spavia opened its 45th location, with an additional 45 locations under development. The 45 spas that are currently open cover 21 states.

Spavia was born out of a passion for spa and entrepreneurship. Anyone interested in learning more about opening a Spavia day spa franchise, please visit the Spavia website at https://franchise.spaviadayspa.com/ and See Spavia's profile on Entrepreneur.com.

