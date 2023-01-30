Speakeasy Co. and Sorel Liqueur Announce Their Partnership in eCommerce and Digital Marketing

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As of November 2022, Sorel Liqueur (Sorel), the most highly awarded liqueur in the US, launched an online storefront through its partnership with Speakeasy Co. (Speakeasy), one of the leading and most innovative eCommerce platforms in the alcohol space.

Sorel Liqueur carries 500 years of history. During the Transatlantic trade, enslaved Africans brought the knowledge of a red drink made from hibiscus flowers to the Caribbean. This tradition was passed on in families from generation to generation, becoming an important cultural identifier across the Afro-Caribbean diaspora. Taking inspiration from his Barbadian ancestors, Jackie Summers became the first person to create a shelf-stable version of sorrel.

This modern twist on a Caribbean classic is made with Moroccan hibiscus, Brazilian clove, Indonesian cassia and Nigerian ginger. The story of Sorel and its journey through centuries of time is as important as the ingredients that make it so remarkable. In 2022 alone, Sorel won 38 awards (gold or better) in international spirits competitions and expanded to 20 states. By creating an online shop on Speakeasy's platform, Sorel can now sell direct-to-consumer within 37 states while remaining three-tier compliant.

"What I love about working with Speakeasy is how accurately we can quantify the ROI. Their data is granular, which lets us quickly implement highly targeted marketing," explains Summers. "They've demonstrated the ability to see the connective tissue between the numbers and adjust accordingly in real time. We could not be happier with the results so far, since becoming DTC, and look forward to a lasting, mutually beneficial partnership, where we learn from each other and help each other grow."

"Jackie and his team have an incredible drive to carry on the history behind Sorel," says Josh Jacobs, CEO of Speakeasy. "With us, Sorel Liqueur can widely share its unique beverage and story through our in-house packaging, distribution, and digital marketing. We've already seen an improvement in sales for Sorel within three months of our partnership. Our platform allows the brand to be more than a bottle and label. We see a bright future ahead, working together."

Having launched in early November, Sorel's sales doubled in December to round out 2022. Not only does Sorel utilize Speakeasy's expert development and eCommerce techniques, but rapid success can also be attributed to Speakeasy's paid advertising services, which assists in Sorel's reach and understanding of new customer behaviors. Entering 2023, both brands are looking forward to potential new products and bundles. Currently, Sorel has 3 SKUs available on their shop site: https://shop.sorelofficial.com/ .

Sorel Liqueur is an alcoholic rendition of sorrel, the 500+ year-old traditional hibiscus-based beverage brought to the Caribbean from West Africa. After being diagnosed with a spinal tumor and given a small chance to live, Jackie Summers not only beat those odds, but left his decades-long corporate career to create Sorel as a way to honor his Barbadian heritage. Following 623 failed attempts, Summers perfected the first and only shelf-stable sorrel liqueur. After an impressive debut in 2013, Sorel ceased production for several years, and was brought back to market in October 2021 with the support of Fawn Weaver and the Uncle Nearest Venture Fund. Sorel will be available in 36 states by the end of 2022, and continues to expand its presence in bars, restaurants, and retailers throughout the United States, as well as availability at Disney properties.

Speakeasy Co. is a technology company and eCommerce platform for the Wine & Spirits industry that ships beverage alcohol brands directly to consumers. The centralized fulfillment model enables brands to sell directly to consumers from their own respective online storefronts without disrupting the three-tier system. Brands are given the opportunity to own their growth and user experience from beginning to end, in addition to owning their data and analytics of their target customer.

