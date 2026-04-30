Speakeasy Defines the "AI Control Plane" -- the Governing Layer Enterprises Need to Safely Scale AI

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Speakeasy today published a reference architecture defining the "AI control plane," the emerging category every CIO, CISO, and Chief AI Officer is being asked to build as tools like Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, and Copilot spread faster than IT departments can manage. The full guide is available at https://www.speakeasy.com/resources/ai-control-plane.

A diagram showing the components of the AI Control Plane

Drawn from conversations with more than 50 technology executives, the guide defines the AI control plane as the governing layer between every AI agent in an organization and the systems it's allowed to access, unifying connection, identity, policy enforcement, and observability so every prompt, response, and tool call flows through a single controlled path.

"We're rolling out AI faster than we can govern it. I don't think anybody in this industry isn't," said one CIO of a Fortune 500 retailer.

The reference architecture describes four functions of an AI control plane:

Connect: Bring every AI agent and enterprise system onto a single plane with SSO-integrated identity.

Bring every AI agent and enterprise system onto a single plane with SSO-integrated identity. Control: Enforce executable policies that are versioned, testable, and applied at runtime.

Enforce executable policies that are versioned, testable, and applied at runtime. Secure: Inspect every prompt, response, and tool call in real time, blocking PII leakage and detecting prompt injection.

Inspect every prompt, response, and tool call in real time, blocking PII leakage and detecting prompt injection. Observe: Measure adoption and outcomes by team, client, tool, and user.

The guide also maps the current vendor landscape: LLM gateways, MCP gateways, identity providers, observability, and threat detection, policy enforcement and explains why no single category constitutes a control plane on its own. "The AI control plane is what you get when you put these pieces on a single architectural foundation so they see each other," the guide notes.

Speakeasy is building in this category, having started with the connection and identity layer and extended across the four functions.

The full guide is available at: https://www.speakeasy.com/resources/ai-control-plane

About Speakeasy

Speakeasy is building the AI control plane: a single governing layer that lets enterprises safely scale AI across their organization. Learn more at https://www.speakeasy.com.

Media Contact:

Nolan Sullivan, Head of Marketing

Speakeasy

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SOURCE Speakeasy