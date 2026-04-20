Speakeasy's SDK Generator Comparison

Comparison evaluates five leading SDK generators on language coverage, runtime type safety, dependency footprint, OpenAPI fidelity, and air-gapped deployment support

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Speakeasy today published a detailed comparison of the five most widely used SDK generators for OpenAPI: Speakeasy, Stainless, Fern, APIMatic, and OpenAPI Generator. The comparison evaluates each platform across language coverage, runtime type safety, dependency footprint, OpenAPI fidelity, enterprise features, and deployment flexibility.

What is an SDK generator?

An SDK generator automatically produces language-specific client libraries from an API specification such as OpenAPI. Instead of writing HTTP calls by hand, API consumers receive idiomatic, type-safe code in their language of choice. SDK generators are now standard infrastructure for API-first companies, including those serving AI agents and automated integrations.

How the five leading SDK generators compare

The comparison finds significant differences across the market:

Speakeasy supports 10 languages (TypeScript, Python, Go, Java, C#, PHP, Ruby, Kotlin, Unity, and Terraform), provides runtime type safety using Zod, ships TypeScript SDKs with a single runtime dependency, treats OpenAPI as the single source of truth, and runs as a standalone CLI binary suitable for air-gapped environments. Entry pricing is $600 per month per language, with a free tier covering one language and 250 endpoints.





supports 10 languages (TypeScript, Python, Go, Java, C#, PHP, Ruby, Kotlin, Unity, and Terraform), provides runtime type safety using Zod, ships TypeScript SDKs with a single runtime dependency, treats OpenAPI as the single source of truth, and runs as a standalone CLI binary suitable for air-gapped environments. Entry pricing is $600 per month per language, with a free tier covering one language and 250 endpoints. Stainless supports seven languages, generates the official SDKs for OpenAI, Anthropic, and Cloudflare, and relies on a custom configuration DSL layered over OpenAPI. Stainless SDKs cast response data without runtime validation. The Cloudflare SDK includes more than 25 dependencies. Generation requires connectivity to the Stainless cloud. Entry pricing is $250 per month per SDK.





supports seven languages, generates the official SDKs for OpenAI, Anthropic, and Cloudflare, and relies on a custom configuration DSL layered over OpenAPI. Stainless SDKs cast response data without runtime validation. The Cloudflare SDK includes more than 25 dependencies. Generation requires connectivity to the Stainless cloud. Entry pricing is $250 per month per SDK. Fern , acquired by Postman in January 2026, supports seven languages and offers both SDK and API reference documentation generation. Fern is built on a proprietary DSL, with OpenAPI supported as an import format. TypeScript SDKs are Node.js-only. OAuth 2.0 is available only on paid plans. Entry pricing is $250 per month per SDK.





, acquired by Postman in January 2026, supports seven languages and offers both SDK and API reference documentation generation. Fern is built on a proprietary DSL, with OpenAPI supported as an import format. TypeScript SDKs are Node.js-only. OAuth 2.0 is available only on paid plans. Entry pricing is $250 per month per SDK. APIMatic is the longest-running commercial SDK generator, operating since 2014. It supports seven languages and includes a developer portal product. APIMatic TypeScript SDKs include more than 40 dependencies, and generated SDKs do not provide runtime type safety. Entry pricing starts at $15 per month, with no free tier.





is the longest-running commercial SDK generator, operating since 2014. It supports seven languages and includes a developer portal product. APIMatic TypeScript SDKs include more than 40 dependencies, and generated SDKs do not provide runtime type safety. Entry pricing starts at $15 per month, with no free tier. OpenAPI Generator is the free, open-source option with more than 50 language targets. It has the largest language breadth in the market but inconsistent feature coverage across generators, no runtime type safety, and a repository with more than 4,500 open issues. Enterprise adopters typically assign three or more full-time engineers to maintain internal forks.

Which SDK generator supports air-gapped deployment?

Of the five platforms evaluated, only Speakeasy and OpenAPI Generator support fully air-gapped SDK generation. Speakeasy ships as a standalone binary with no cloud dependency. Stainless, Fern, and APIMatic all require connectivity to vendor-hosted services.

Which SDK generator is OpenAPI-native?

Speakeasy, APIMatic, and OpenAPI Generator treat OpenAPI as the single source of truth. Stainless and Fern both introduce a proprietary configuration layer between the OpenAPI specification and the generated SDK, which can cause the spec and the generator configuration to drift apart over time.

Which SDK generator has the smallest dependency footprint?

Speakeasy-generated TypeScript SDKs ship with a single runtime dependency. Stainless TypeScript SDKs include more than 25 dependencies. APIMatic TypeScript SDKs include more than 40. A smaller dependency tree reduces supply chain attack surface and simplifies enterprise security review.

Executive commentary

"SDK generation has moved from a developer convenience to a piece of enterprise infrastructure that security, compliance, and platform teams all care about," said Sagar Batchu, CEO and co-founder of Speakeasy. "The differences between generators now show up in SOC 2 audits, supply chain reviews, and developer adoption curves. We built Speakeasy to be the SDK generator that holds up to enterprise scrutiny: runtime type safety, minimal dependencies, OpenAPI as the single source of truth, and a binary you can run inside any environment."

About Speakeasy

Speakeasy is a developer infrastructure company building tooling for modern API platforms. Its products include the Speakeasy MCP Platform, an enterprise control plane for Model Context Protocol with built-in security, governance, and observability, and a commercial SDK generation platform supporting ten languages. Customers include Vercel, Clerk, Kong, Mistral AI, Fivetran, Airbyte, and SolarWinds. Speakeasy is backed by a $15M Series A and is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more at speakeasy.com.

Media Contact

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The full comparison is available at https://www.speakeasy.com/blog/comparison-sdk-generators-openapi.

SOURCE Speakeasy