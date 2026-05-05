Speakeasy Dispensary to Open Eastern Kentucky's First Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ky., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Speakeasy Dispensary will officially open its newest Kentucky location in Ashland this week, marking the launch of Eastern Kentucky's first medical cannabis dispensary and expanding access for patients across the region.

A private ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 7, welcoming local officials, community leaders, and media for a preview of the space. The dispensary will open to registered medical cannabis patients on Friday, May 8 at 11 AM.

Exterior of Speakeasy Dispensary in Ashland, Kentucky, opening Friday May 8.

The Ashland location introduces a distinct approach to the Speakeasy experience, with a lobby designed as a curated art gallery featuring work from Kentucky artists. The space offers patients a personal, community-driven introduction before entering the main sales floor.

Inside, patients will find a full selection of medical cannabis products, including flower, vapes, edibles, and concentrates. In keeping with Speakeasy's focus on patient education and service, the experience is built around helping patients navigate their options with confidence.

"Opening in Ashland is a big step for us, and more importantly, for patients in Eastern Kentucky," said Casey Flippo, CEO of Gold Leaf Management. "Each new location is another step toward broader patient access. We always look for ways to bring local culture into each space and create a real sense of community, and the gallery just felt like the right fit here."

For those looking to acquire their medical card, Speakeasy will host an on-site low-cost patient drive during opening weekend. The patient drive will take place Thursday, May 7 and Friday, May 8 from 11 AM - 6 PM, offering a streamlined, affordable path to obtaining a Kentucky medical cannabis card. Patients will meet with a licensed provider on-site and can complete the full process, including evaluation, notary, and state submission, in one visit.

Patient drive appointments can be reserved by clicking here. Walk-ins will be accepted if schedules allow.

The Ashland opening reflects continued momentum for Kentucky's medical cannabis program as access expands into new regions. Speakeasy remains focused on delivering a consistent, education-first experience while supporting long-term growth across the Commonwealth.

Grand Opening Details

Date: Friday, May 8, 2026

Time: Doors open at 11 AM

Regular Store Hours

Monday – Saturday: 11 AM – 7 PM

For updates and additional information, visit www.speakeasydispensaries.com or follow @speakeasyofficialKY on Instagram and Facebook.

About Speakeasy Dispensary Speakeasy Dispensary is a medical cannabis retailer committed to intentional service, patient education, and a distinctive in-store experience. Built around knowledgeable staff, clear guidance, and thoughtful design, Speakeasy helps patients navigate medical cannabis with confidence in an environment grounded in comfort and trust.

SOURCE Speakeasy Dispensary