Speakeasy Dispensary Helps Patients Access Low-Cost Medical Cannabis Certification in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Speakeasy Dispensary is expanding access to medical cannabis in Kentucky by sponsoring $25 patient card drives in Lexington.

In partnership with licensed medical providers, including Kentucky Marijuana Card, these patient drives offer a streamlined and affordable way for qualifying patients to obtain or renew their Kentucky medical cannabis certification, helping remove common barriers such as high costs and limited appointment availability.

The Kentucky Marijuana Card mobile unit stationed outside Speakeasy Dispensary in Lexington, offering convenient, low-cost medical cannabis certifications.

Appointments take place in a mobile unit located in the parking lot of Speakeasy Lexington, located at 1849 Alysheba Way, Lexington, KY.

Patient drives are held on Fridays from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM and Saturdays from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

During each appointment, patients can complete the entire certification process onsite, including evaluation, state application upload, and notary services, creating a convenient, start-to-finish experience in a single visit.

"Access to medical cannabis shouldn't be complicated or expensive," said Cassandra Brooks, president of Kentucky Marijuana Card. "Our goal is to remove barriers by offering affordable, straightforward certification options so patients in Kentucky can get the care they need without unnecessary stress or cost."

Patients are encouraged to pre-register in advance, as appointment slots are limited. Walk-ins are available as scheduling allows. Sign up for an appointment here.

SOURCE Speakeasy Dispensary