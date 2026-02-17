Speakeasy Dispensary to Open Second Kentucky Location in Nortonville

A new medical cannabis dispensary experience opens in Hopkins County.

NORTONVILLE, Ky., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Speakeasy Dispensary will officially open its second Kentucky medical cannabis location at 140 N Hopkinsville St., Nortonville, KY 42442, expanding patient access in Hopkins County and the surrounding region.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Wednesday, February 18, with local officials and industry partners. The dispensary will open to registered medical cannabis patients on Friday, February 20 at 10:00 AM.

Speakeasy Dispensary’s Nortonville storefront, expanding patient access in Hopkins County.

The Nortonville location reflects Speakeasy's focus on serving communities beyond major metropolitan areas as Kentucky's medical cannabis program continues to develop. The space blends historic character with a comfortable, patient-first environment. A lobby inspired by the region's railroad heritage sets the tone, offering a welcoming introduction before patients move into the main sales floor, where trained team members provide personalized guidance and education.

"Our second Kentucky location represents intentional growth," said Casey Flippo, CEO of Gold Leaf Management. "We believe access shouldn't be limited to the largest cities. Patients in Hopkins County and the surrounding areas deserve the same level of care, education, and reliability as anywhere else in the state. This program is still developing, and we're committed to not just expanding access, but becoming part of the community as the industry matures."

As additional cultivators and processors come online across the commonwealth, product availability and selection will continue to expand. Speakeasy's approach centers on strong local and industry partnerships and delivering a consistent, dependable experience for patients as Kentucky's market evolves.

Grand Opening Details

Date: Friday, February 20, 2026

Time: Doors open at 10:00 AM

Location: 140 N Hopkinsville St., Nortonville, KY 42442

Regular Store Hours

Sunday: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Monday – Thursday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Friday – Saturday: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

For updates and additional information, visit www.speakeasydispensaries.com or follow @speakeasyofficialKY on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Speakeasy Dispensary