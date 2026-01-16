Speakeasy Dispensary Welcomes Patients for Successful Opening Day in Lexington, Kentucky

Strong turnout and efficient operations mark a milestone for Kentucky's medical cannabis program.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Speakeasy Dispensary officially opened its doors to registered medical cannabis patients in Lexington on Thursday, January 15, marking a successful first day of operations for the Commonwealth's emerging medical cannabis market.

Located at 1849 Alysheba Way, the dispensary welcomed approximately 500 patients throughout its opening day. Despite consistent lines, Speakeasy maintained an average patient wait time of less than 15 minutes, reflecting a highly organized, patient-focused launch supported by a trained and attentive staff.

For many patients, this was their first experience inside a medical cannabis dispensary. Speakeasy's team focuses on meeting each patient where they are, offering one-on-one guidance throughout the visit in a space designed to feel intentional and welcoming — from the jockey club–inspired lobby to the Speakeasy sales floor — resulting in strong early patient feedback on opening day.

"Opening day was an important proof point — not just for Speakeasy, but for Kentucky's medical cannabis program as a whole," said Casey Flippo, CEO of Gold Leaf Management. "We knew patients would show up with questions, concerns, and high expectations, and I'm proud of the way our team delivered. Serving nearly 500 patients with minimal wait times is a testament to the planning behind this launch and the dedication of our staff. This is exactly the standard we intend to set as the program continues to grow."

Earlier in the week, Speakeasy marked the occasion with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, January 14, welcoming Governor Andy Beshear, industry professionals, and local and state officials. The event recognized the opening of one of the Commonwealth's first licensed medical cannabis dispensaries and highlighted the collaborative effort between regulators, operators, and community partners to bring patient access online.

"We've kept our promise to make safe medical cannabis available for Kentuckians suffering from serious conditions available in Lexington at the Speakeasy Dispensary," said Gov. Andy Beshear. "Folks suffering from PTSD, cancer and multiple sclerosis deserve relief that lets them live with less pain and I am proud of the progress we've made to help deliver that. Congratulations to the Speakeasy Dispensary team and all those who have worked together to make today possible."

As one of the first medical cannabis dispensaries to open in Kentucky, Speakeasy remains focused on patient education, responsible access, and long-term program sustainability. While product availability will continue to expand as more licensed cultivators and processors come online, the dispensary's priority remains delivering a reliable, transparent experience built around patient needs.

"Today's opening marks another important step in delivering relief to Kentuckians who are living with severe medical conditions," said Representative Jason Nemes. "For too long, too many of our neighbors have suffered without safe, regulated options. The new cultivator will translate into jobs and opportunities for the region and this dispensary represents compassion backed by responsible oversight, and I'm encouraged by the hope it brings to patients and families across our Commonwealth."

Speakeasy Dispensary Lexington is now open to registered medical cannabis patients with valid identification and physician certification.

Store Hours

Sunday – Thursday: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Friday – Saturday: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

All products are available while supplies last. Speakeasy Lexington anticipates maintaining consistent product availability as supply continues to scale across the state.

For updates and additional information, visit www.speakeasydispensaries.com

About Speakeasy Dispensary

Speakeasy Dispensary is a medical cannabis retailer committed to intentional service, patient education, and a distinctive in-store experience. Built around knowledgeable staff, clear guidance, and thoughtful design, Speakeasy helps patients navigate medical cannabis with confidence in an environment grounded in comfort and trust.

