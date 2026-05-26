Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch and Proviso Dems to Host 4th Annual Juneteenth Festival

Juneteenth commemorates and honors African Americans' enduring journey toward freedom in the United States. On June 19, 1865, news finally reached the enslaved people of Galveston, Texas, that they had been freed — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed on January 1, 1863. As the first Black Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives, Speaker Welch proudly invites elected officials, local businesses, and communities from across the state to come together to celebrate freedom, culture, resilience, and unity.

"Juneteenth reminds us that freedom is never guaranteed — it must be protected, strengthened, and passed on to the next generation," said Welch. "Our annual festival is about celebrating Black history, Black joy, and the power of community coming together in unity. Everyone is invited, and I hope to see you there."

The event is sponsored by Rainbow Cone, Pepsi, Ironworkers Local 63, Meridian Health, and The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7. Last year's festivities featured statewide change-makers, including Governor JB Pritzker, Lieutenant Governor and U.S. Senate candidate Juliana Stratton, Congresswoman Delia Ramirez, the Honorable former Secretary of State Jesse White, the beloved Jesse Jackson Sr., and many more. The event is free and open to the public.

The Juneteenth Celebration is Friday, June 19th, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Memorial Park District [639 N. Wolf Road in Hillside] behind Adventure Bay Pool. Adventure Bay Pool will be closed during the time of the event. Free parking is available at Proviso West High School. A free shuttle service will be available for all attendees with parking departing from Proviso West High. For questions, email [email protected].

To become a sponsor, visit: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/juneteenth2026.

To become a vendor, visit: https://bit.ly/JuneteenthVendor2026.

To volunteer, visit: https://bit.ly/JuneteethVolunteer2026.

SOURCE The People for Emanuel Chris Welch