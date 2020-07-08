Speaker Pelosi to Participate in National Federation of the Blind Convention

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will participate in a dialogue with National Federation of the Blind President Mark Riccobono as part of the eightieth National Convention of the National Federation of the Blind on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 2:35 p.m. EDT with thousands of blind people from America and around the world listening and viewing via Zoom conference. The presentation will immediately follow President Riccobono's annual report to the membership and is expected to be one of the most highly attended sessions of the convention, which already has 7,251 registered participants. Speaker Pelosi is the highest-ranking elected official to participate in the convention since 1965.

"We are pleased and proud that Speaker Pelosi will be a highlight of our largest and most dynamic convention ever," said Mark Riccobono, President of the National Federation of the Blind. "I look forward to introducing her from our headquarters in Baltimore, where she was born and raised. Her participation in our convention honors the National Federation of the Blind and demonstrates her passionate commitment to fighting discrimination, creating opportunity, and achieving equality for all Americans."

Blind people from across the nation and around the world, as well as members of the media and other interested parties, are cordially invited to attend the convention session. They can do so using the following link:

https://zoom.us/j/93369830741

The meeting audio can be accessed by calling +1 301-715-8592. The Zoom meeting ID is 933 6983 0741.

The National Federation of the Blind (NFB), headquartered in Baltimore, is the oldest and largest nationwide organization of blind Americans. Founded in 1940, the NFB consists of affiliates, chapters, and divisions in the fifty states, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico. The NFB defends the rights of blind people of all ages and provides information and support to families with blind children, older Americans who are losing vision, and more. We believe in the hopes and dreams of blind people and work together to transform them into reality. Learn more about our many programs and initiatives at www.nfb.org.

