Speakers from More than 90 Organizations to Share Best Practices for Supply Chain and E-commerce Optimization at GS1 Connect 2018

"Given the rapid pace of change challenging nearly all businesses today, innovation needs to be a priority for each and every organization," said Bob Carpenter, president and CEO of GS1 US®. "GS1 Connect 2018 will equip attendees with the insights to navigate disruption, to leverage a standards-based framework, and to connect with partners in order to implement pilots on a pathway to scale."

GS1 Connect content focuses on leveraging GS1 Standards to speed business process transformation and optimize supply chain visibility. "How to Do Business With" sessions and Trading Partner Roundtables, two of the conference's most popular features, provide suppliers an opportunity to learn about specific business process requirements from major brands and retailers, including AmerisourceBergen, Belk, CKE Restaurants, Costco Wholesale, Dick's Sporting Goods, Google Shopping, Macy's, Retail Business Services LLC (an Ahold Delhaize USA company), Sysco, Walgreens Co., and Walmart. Given the exploration of blockchain across many industries, GS1 Connect will also feature a pre-conference primer and main conference sessions highlighting the benefits and impact of blockchain technology. Additionally, five main conference tracks include:

Grocery: Presenters will offer strategies for implementing quality data, product information transparency, and developing powerful cross-channel strategies. Speakers include experts from The Coca-Cola Company, The Hershey Company, Koch Foods, The Kroger Co., Mars Wrigley Confectionery U.S., PepsiCo, SUPERVALU, Sysco, Topco, Wakefern Food Corporation, and Wegmans Food Markets.

Retail: Sessions will focus on successful omni-channel strategies, product lifecycle management, direct-to-consumer best practices, RFID retail use cases, and product information management. This track will include speakers from Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Auburn University, Dillard's, Genesco, Herman Kay Company, J. Reneé Group, Macy's, PTC, Sun and Ski, SwimUSA, and Walmart.

Foodservice: Topics in this track include improving data quality, sourcing and populating marketing data, and supply chain optimization. Speakers will include experts from Chick-fil-A, CKE Restaurants, Dot Foods, Georgia Pacific, IPC/Subway, PepsiCo Foodservice, Shamrock Foods, and US Foods.

Healthcare: Sessions will focus on Unique Device Identification (UDI) around the globe, blockchain pilots related to the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA), applying barcodes to the management of vaccines, and point-of-care barcode scanning. This track will include speakers from AmerisourceBergen, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Deloitte, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (FMOLHS), Genentech, Intermountain Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Kaiser Permanente, Mayo Clinic, McKesson Corporation, and Mercy.

Standards and Solutions: Session topics include verifying barcode quality, automatic identification and data capture (AIDC), competing in a digital world, and the growth of standards in technical industries. This track will include speakers from J. Reneé Group, PepsiCo, and Walmart.

Additionally, the "Standardsville" exhibit area and Tech Track offer unique networking opportunities with solution providers and vendors. GS1 US University certificate courses and workshops are also available to build attendees' knowledge of GS1 Standards.

