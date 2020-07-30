Speaking Your Language: Health Journeys Launches Spanish Guided Meditation Series

The translation and narrative voice on the audio programs are the work of holistic nursing educator and integrative health coach, Caroline E. Ortiz, MSN, MPH, RN, who says, "It's high time we invited our 52 million Latinx friends to benefit from the national boom in best-practice, mind-body resources for self-care. These recordings not only start to fill that gap, but they do so with all the love, respect, and care that I hold in my heart for my own beloved family."

The original meditations come from the founder of Health Journeys, Belleruth Naparstek, ACSW, BCD, a leader in the mind-body field and publisher of nearly 200 audio titles.

Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Goldsmith notes, "For decades, health care providers from around the US have been asking us for meditations in Spanish. We're finally able to deliver quality recordings in Spanish — especially important these days, when Hispanic communities are getting disproportionately hurt by this pandemic."

To his point, according to the CDC, the hospitalization rate of Hispanic and Latinx persons is 4 times greater than that of non-Hispanic and white persons, while 1 in 3000 Hispanic and Latinx persons have died due to COVID-19 related causes. In the United States, this population also makes up 34.4% of current COVID cases, as well as nearly 17% of total deaths.

Amid this crisis, meditation and other mind-body health practices have become welcome tools in the face of stress and uncertainty. In order to address the disparity and inequity of the pandemic, and to provide continued support for Hispanic and Latinx populations, Health Journeys' first Spanish release features titles for anxiety, depression, grief, insomnia, and posttraumatic stress. Plans to expand the library include guided meditations for surgery, cancer, diabetes, and weight loss.

Health Journeys has been pioneering the production and distribution of evidence-based relaxation, healing, and wellness audios since 1991. In its mission, the company has partnered with organizations like Kaiser Permanente, Johns Hopkins, Stanford University, Mayo Clinic, the National Institutes of Health, Progressive Insurance, the U.S. Army, and the U.S. Veterans Administration as well.

Health Journeys' guided meditations are available in a variety of formats, including CD, MP3, streaming pages, a downloadable app, and more. For more information, or to sample a selection, please contact Outreach Coordinator Emily Marvin at [email protected] .

SOURCE Health Journeys