Spear Education Highlights Growth Across Education, Partnerships, and Events Following Spear Summit 2026

Increased global engagement and new programming reflect demand for practical,

outcomes-focused training

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spear Education, the leading provider of advanced dental training and dental workforce enablement solutions, is building on strong momentum in 2026, with growth driven by Spear Summit results, expanded partnerships, and new programming.

This year's summit drew a global community of clinicians and provided dedicated time to connect and network. Internationally recognized dentists from Brazil, Germany, and Italy led seminars and discussions. Attendees were also inspired by Dr. Frank Spear's session titled "What Are You Going to Do with the Rest of Your Life?" along with the broader curriculum focused on clinical excellence, decision-making, and practice growth. Spear Summit once again attracted a highly engaged audience, with 94% of attendees reporting a positive overall experience.

"We are seeing a strong response from dentists who are looking for clarity in how they grow and how they can effectively manage and retain their teams," said Matthew Coggin, chief executive officer of Spear Education. "Summit is where those conversations happen in a meaningful way. We want to partner with them to reach their ideal practice and support them with clinical learning, but also support in the form of leadership training, team learning pathways and coaching so they can build the practice and business they want."

In addition to the positive response to this year's Spear Summit, Spear Education has been focused on expanding its partner relationships and product growth. In Q1 of this year, the company deepened its work with Overjet and Align Technology, further supporting clinicians with integrated tools and education that connect clinical care with emerging technologies.

Alongside these partnerships, Spear has introduced several new and expanded learning experiences in addition to releasing a reimagined learning platform in early Q1. Spear Online has been updated to offer a new online learning experience that offers personalized learning pathways, improved navigation, and expanded course content for dentists at every stage of their careers.

Additionally, Spear released a Hygiene Mastery Program and live webinar series. The program is an always-on resource for dentists who want to develop their hygienists as co-therapists driving diagnoses and growth from the hygiene chair. Dentists can ensure consistent patient care by using this program to onboard and train their hygiene teams on an ongoing basis, ensuring that every new team member shares the same framework for high quality patient care.

"Our focus is on giving dentists and their teams practical ways to improve both clinical outcomes and the business side of their practice," said Dr. Dan Butterman, chief dental officer at Spear Education. "That includes everything from restorative planning to financial decision-making. The goal is to meet clinicians where they are and give them a clear path forward."

Spear Education is continuing its in-person programming throughout 2026, including regional seminars led by Dr. Gregg Kinzer in Dallas; Nashville, Tenn.; and Atlanta. He will present Private Practice Realities: How to Enhance Your Clinical Outcomes, a deep dive into how high-performing dentists improve patient care and practice growth. The company will also host Ortho-Restorative Integration: From Planning to Practice across multiple dates in Scottsdale, Ariz., and Raleigh, N.C., along with the Women in Dentistry Retreat scheduled for October 16–17 in Scottsdale.

The next Spear Summit will take place April 7–10, 2027, at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, Fla.

Dentists can explore Spear Education's platform and create a free Discover account at https://account.speareducation.com/register.

About Spear Education

Spear Education is the leading provider of advanced dental training and dental workforce enablement solutions, equipping dentists and their teams with the clinical and leadership capabilities needed to enhance patient care and grow their practices. Through a blend of tech-enabled virtual learning, hands-on workshops, live seminars, and study clubs, the company is committed to advancing modern dentistry at every level. For more information, visit www.speareducation.com.

SOURCE Spear Education