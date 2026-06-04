Spear Education Expands Membership Offerings to Further Support Clinical Learning, Community, and Practice Growth

Study Club is now included with Practice Membership, while Spear All Access adds coaching, analytics, and implementation support for growing practices

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spear Education, the leading provider of advanced dental education and dental workforce enablement solutions, today announces new enhancements to its membership offerings. The updates include integrating study clubs into Spear Practice Membership, giving dentists a regular place to process what they're learning alongside peers, work through real cases, build referral networks, and develop the trusted relationships that support long-term growth. The updates also include the introduction of Spear All Access, a new membership offering that adds unlimited workshop and seminar access, personalized practice growth coaching, and Dental Intelligence analytics for practices ready to turn clinical and operational learning into measurable results. In 163 practices using this membership, data shows a median $555 daily production lift and 30% average daily production increase over a two-year period.

Together, they represent a more complete system for how dentists learn, implement, and grow. Study clubs are where the learning is put into practice, with peers processing real cases together, building accountability, and building referral networks to drive their practices forward. Spear All Access takes that further, adding the coaching, analytics, and implementation support that help practices translate what they're learning into measurable results. For dentists who want community and clinical growth, a study club is the entry point. For those ready to build a high-performing practice, All Access is the next step.

"Dentistry can be a surprisingly isolating profession, which is one reason study club has remained such an important part of the Spear experience for so many years," said Matthew Coggin, chief executive officer of Spear Education. "Dentists learn a tremendous amount through education, but they also benefit from having a community to learn alongside and a support system that helps them put those ideas into practice. These additions strengthen both sides of that equation."

Spear Study Club is now available to all Spear Practice Members across three club formats that meet dentists where they are.

Referral Clubs connect specialists and GPs, build trusted referral networks, and usually meet in person.

Clinical Mastery Clubs bring GPs together around a specific focus area, meeting virtually or in a hybrid format.

Topics & Interest Clubs are organized around shared clinical interests or career stage, virtual-first, and open to dentists regardless of geography.

Each club is supported by a dedicated study club advisor and guided by faculty-designed learning modules that earn up to 24 CE credits.

Spear All Access is an integrated practice growth system for dentists who want to build a high-performing practice. In addition to unlimited Spear and CDOCS workshops and online learning, personalized support from a dedicated Practice Growth Partner who helps teams apply what they learn, and access to Dental Intelligence analytics and coaching tools that help practices track performance, identify opportunities, and put new skills into practice. The combination helps practices move from learning concepts to implementing lasting operational and clinical improvements that lead to practice growth.

To learn more about Spear Study Club, Practice Membership, and Spear All Access, visit Spear Education.

About Spear Education

Spear Education is the leading provider of advanced dental training and dental workforce enablement solutions, equipping dentists and their teams with the clinical and leadership capabilities needed to enhance patient care and grow their practices. Through a blend of tech-enabled virtual learning, hands-on workshops, live seminars, and study clubs, the company is committed to advancing modern dentistry at every level. For more information, visit www.speareducation.com.

SOURCE Spear Education