Spear Physical & Occupational Therapy Expands Long Island Presence with New Clinics in Bellmore and Rockville Centre

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spear Physical & Occupational Therapy, one of the nation's leading physical therapy practices, is proud to announce the opening of two new locations on Long Island: 2736 Merrick Road in Bellmore and 270 Sunrise Highway in Rockville Centre. Both locations open on January 7.

The new openings mark an exciting expansion of Spear's footprint on Long Island, allowing more residents to access the company's award-winning care and signature people-first approach. With these additions, Spear now operates four locations across Long Island, joining existing practices in Garden City (1050 Franklin Avenue) and Great Neck (90 East Shore Road). Each new Spear clinic is led by an experienced Clinical Director dedicated to providing exceptional, personalized care.

The Bellmore location will be led by Michelle Rooney, PT, DPT, OCS, CSCS, who brings more than a decade of clinical experience and a deep connection to Long Island. "Growing up on Long Island and spending the last seven years helping expand Spear across New York City, I'm incredibly excited to bring the highest level of clinical excellence to this community," said Rooney. "It's meaningful to continue growing Spear in a place that feels like home."

The Rockville Centre clinic will be led by Michael Santo, PT, DPT, a Rockville Centre native with 15 years of experience in physical therapy. "Rockville Centre is where I grew up, and it's an honor to bring Spear to the community that shaped me," said Santo. "I'm excited to give back and support the people and families who call this area home."

"We're thrilled to continue growing on Long Island and to serve even more communities with the level of clinical excellence and genuine care that defines Spear," said Dan Rootenberg, CEO & Co-Founder of Spear Physical & Occupational Therapy. "Each new location represents an opportunity to help more people move better, feel stronger, and get back to the lives they love."

About Spear Physical & Occupational Therapy Founded in 1999, Spear has grown from a single treatment room in Manhattan into one of the nation's most respected physical therapy practices. Known for combining exceptional clinical expertise with a five-star patient experience, Spear consistently sets the benchmark for outpatient care. With over 75 locations across the greater New York region, Spear remains committed to helping people get back to doing what they love through personalized, results-driven treatment.

Learn more at spearcenter.com.

SOURCE Spear Physical & Occupational Therapy