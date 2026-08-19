Spear Physical & Occupational Therapy's Jeremy Crow Named 2026 APTA New York Physical Therapist of the Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spear, a leading rehabilitation and performance health provider with more than 80 locations across the tri-state area, today announced that Jeremy Crow, PT, DPT, SCS, CSCS, Director of Residency and Fellowship Programs, has been named the 2026 Physical Therapist of the Year by the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) New York Chapter. Presented annually, the award recognizes a physical therapist who exemplifies the profession through outstanding leadership, professional achievement, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Since joining Spear in 2015, Crow has helped expand the organization's nationally recognized residency and fellowship programs while advancing a culture of mentorship, evidence-based practice, and clinical excellence. Through his leadership, he has played an instrumental role in developing physical therapists who deliver exceptional care and helping position Spear as a leader in advanced clinical education.

"This award is really a reflection of the people I'm fortunate to work with every day — our teams and the patients who trust us with their care," said Crow. "At Spear, we care deeply about doing things the right way for every patient who walks through our doors. It's incredibly rewarding to be part of an organization that is committed to helping both patients and clinicians reach their fullest potential."

A Board-Certified Sports Clinical Specialist (SCS) and Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS), Crow specializes in sports medicine, orthopedic rehabilitation, injury prevention, and manual therapy. His experience includes an NFL internship, field-of-play medical support during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games, and an appointment as Associate Professor at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. He also contributes nationally to residency accreditation and the advancement of clinical education standards. Crow earned his Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from New York University and his Bachelor of Science in exercise science from Florida State University.

"Jeremy is someone who is passionate about clinical excellence and has dedicated his career to delivering exceptional care, serving his community, and giving back to our profession," said Lisa Yirce, Vice President of Operational Excellence at Spear. "This recognition from APTA New York honors the lasting impact he is making. That impact lives in the clinicians he's mentored and the patients whose lives are better because of his care. I've worked with him for 16 years and watched his impact grow and evolve, and seeing him honored in this way is deeply deserved."

To learn more about Jeremy's journey and the impact behind this recognition, watch Spear's full video feature here.

About Spear Physical & Occupational Therapy:

Founded in 1999, Spear Physical & Occupational Therapy is a leading rehabilitation and performance health organization with more than 80 locations across the New York tri-state area. Through physical therapy, occupational therapy, hand therapy, and specialty rehabilitation services, Spear helps individuals recover from injury, improve performance, and maintain lifelong movement and wellness. Spear has been recognized nationally as a two-time Practice of the Year recipient and is a two-time recipient of Columbia University's Clinical Education Award for excellence in clinical education. The organization has also been recognized nine times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, reflecting its sustained growth and commitment to expanding access to rehabilitation care throughout the region. In addition to patient care, Spear is committed to advancing the rehabilitation profession through clinician education, academic partnerships, research initiatives, and the development of future healthcare leaders. The organization partners with healthcare systems, employers, schools, community organizations, and professional and amateur sports organizations throughout the region. Follow Spear on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

Elizabeth Marino [email protected]

SOURCE Spear Physical & Occupational Therapy