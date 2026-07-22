Spear Physical & Occupational Therapy Appoints Stef Bloom as Chief People Officer

— Newly Created Executive Role Supports Continued Investment in People and Culture —

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spear Physical & Occupational Therapy, a rehabilitation and performance health provider with more than 80 locations across the New York tri-state area, today announced the appointment of Stef Bloom as Chief People Officer, a newly created executive leadership role responsible for leading the organization's people strategy, talent development, culture, workforce planning, and organizational effectiveness.

Stef Bloom, newly appointed Chief People Officer

Bloom joins Spear with more than 15 years of experience building and scaling people organizations for some of the country's most recognized consumer and retail brands, including Framebridge, Casper, and Warby Parker. In her new role, she will partner closely with Spear's leadership team to support the company's continued growth while preserving the culture of compassionate care that has defined the organization since its founding.

"Our people are our most valuable asset," said Dan Rootenberg, CEO and co-founder of Spear Physical & Occupational Therapy. "Every decision we make is rooted in supporting, strengthening, and developing our team. Bringing Stef on as Chief People Officer is an investment in our people and our future, and I'm excited to have her help champion the culture that will continue to drive Spear's success."

Most recently, Bloom served as Head of People & Culture at Framebridge, where she led people strategy across corporate, retail, customer experience, and manufacturing operations. Prior to Framebridge, Bloom spent nearly a decade at Casper, helping build its People organization during one of the company's most transformative periods. She played a key leadership role as Casper evolved from a venture-backed startup into a publicly traded company, supporting rapid expansion, organizational scaling, workforce planning, and major business transitions. Earlier in her career, she contributed to the growth of Warby Parker during its emergence as one of the most successful direct-to-consumer retail brands in the country.

Bloom's professional perspective is shaped by her experience scaling high-growth organizations, as well as her academic background in human rights and social impact. She earned a Master's degree in human rights from Columbia University and a Bachelor's degree in government and women's studies from Skidmore College.

The newly created Chief People Officer role reflects Spear's continued investment in its people, culture, and leadership infrastructure as the organization expands across the tri-state area.

"What attracted me to Spear was its strong commitment to both patients and team members, and the way care and culture are deeply connected," said Bloom. "I've spent my career helping organizations grow in a way that is thoughtful, sustainable, and grounded in strong values. As the organization continues to expand, I'm excited to help strengthen Spear's people systems."

Bloom's appointment comes as Spear continues to invest in the people, processes, and leadership needed to support its growing footprint across the region. By creating its first Chief People Officer role, the organization is reinforcing its long-standing belief that exceptional patient care begins with an exceptional employee experience.

About Spear Physical & Occupational Therapy

Founded in 1999, Spear Physical & Occupational Therapy is a leading rehabilitation and performance health organization with more than 80 locations across the New York tri-state area. Through physical therapy, occupational therapy, hand therapy, and specialty rehabilitation services, Spear helps individuals recover from injury, improve performance, and maintain lifelong movement and wellness. Spear has been recognized nationally as a two-time Practice of the Year recipient and is a two-time recipient of Columbia University's Clinical Education Award for excellence in clinical education. The organization has also been recognized nine times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, reflecting its sustained growth and commitment to expanding access to rehabilitation care throughout the region. In addition to patient care, Spear is committed to advancing the rehabilitation profession through clinician education, academic partnerships, research initiatives, and the development of future healthcare leaders. The organization partners with healthcare systems, employers, schools, community organizations, and professional and amateur sports organizations throughout the region. Follow Spear on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

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SOURCE Spear Physical & Occupational Therapy