Inc. Names Spear Physical & Occupational Therapy to Its 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Northeast

Companies on the Inc. Regionals: Northeast list had a median growth rate of 73 percent.

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Spear Physical and Occupational Therapy has been ranked No. 66 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Northeast list – the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Northeast. The region includes Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey. This is the tenth time Spear has landed on an Inc. Magazine list.

Spear Physical and Occupational Therapy has been ranked No. 66 on the sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Northeast list.

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent small businesses driving growth across the Northeast economy. Companies on this year's list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.

"We're honored to be recognized again by Inc.," said Dan Rootenberg, Co-Founder and CEO. "This milestone reflects the dedication of our team and the strength of the culture we've built together. Our growth has always been driven by investing in our people and staying focused on delivering an exceptional experience for everyone we serve."

Between 2022 and 2024, these 151 private companies had a median growth rate of 73 percent; by 2024, they'd also added 6,779 jobs and $2.3 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, will be available beginning March 31 at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/northeast.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

About Spear Physical & Occupational Therapy Founded in 1999, Spear has grown from a single treatment room in Manhattan into one of the nation's most respected physical therapy practices. Known for combining exceptional clinical expertise with a five-star patient experience, Spear consistently sets the benchmark for outpatient care. With over 75 locations across the greater New York region, Spear remains committed to helping people get back to doing what they love through personalized, results-driven treatment.

Learn more at spearcenter.com.

CONTACT: Elizabeth Marino, [email protected]

More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Spear Physical & Occupational Therapy