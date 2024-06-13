Special Competitive Studies Project Announces AI + Energy Summit

ARLINGTON, Va., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP) today announced the upcoming AI + Energy Summit, which will convene senior policymakers, researchers, energy and artificial intelligence (AI) industry leaders, and other experts to discuss the vital role of near-term abundant and low-cost energy in maintaining U.S. competitive advantages in AI. The Summit will take place on September 26, 2024 in Washington, D.C.

"I am thrilled to build on the success of SCSP's AI Expo for National Competitiveness in May 2024 and convene leaders this fall to drive innovation at the intersection of AI and energy," said SCSP CEO and President Ylli Bajraktari. "The AI + Energy Summit represents another crucial step to organize and win the technology battlegrounds that will determine global leadership."

The Summit will feature panel discussions, technology demonstrations, and high-level dialogue spotlighting opportunities and challenges at the convergence of AI and energy innovation. Speakers will include senior government officials, cutting-edge researchers, energy executives, and AI pioneers from both the public and private sectors.

As a non-partisan, not-for-profit initiative, SCSP's mission is to strengthen America's long-term global competitiveness alongside allies and partners in the face of emerging technologies reshaping the national security landscape, economy, and society. For more information, please contact Tara Rigler at [email protected]. For more information about SCSP, visit our website, www.scsp.ai, and subscribe to our newsletter and podcast at 2-2-2 .

SOURCE Special Competitive Studies Project