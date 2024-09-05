Special Competitive Studies Project Announces Four Additional Commissioners Joining Fusion Commission

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP) today announced four additional commissioners on the Commission on the Scaling of Fusion Energy: Dr. Steven Cowley, Mike Kuiken, Hon. Mark Menezes, and Luke Murry.

Steven Cowley is the director of the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory and a professor of astrophysical sciences at Princeton University. He was previously the CEO of the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority, the head of the Culham Centre for Fusion Energy, and the president of Corpus Christi College at the University of Oxford.

Mike Kuiken is a commissioner on the U.S.–China Economic and Security Review Commission and a distinguished visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. Previously, Kuiken served as the national security advisor to Senate Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY). He is also an advisor at SCSP.

Mark Menezes is the president and CEO of the United States Energy Association. Previously, Menezes served as Deputy Secretary of Energy in the Department of Energy from 2020 to 2021 and as Under Secretary of Energy from 2017 to 2020. There, he managed the national labs, the nuclear weapons programs, and the environmental remediation of nuclear test sites. He also worked as vice president at Berkshire Hathaway Energy.

Luke Murry is the head of government affairs at Marvell Technology, a semiconductor manufacturer, and an adjunct assistant professor at Georgetown University. Murry formerly served as national security advisor to former Speaker of the House Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). Before that, he was a staff director on the Terrorism, Non-Proliferation, and Trade Subcommittee of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

This first-of-its-kind initiative will be co-chaired by Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Senator Jim Risch (R-ID), and SCSP President Ylli Bajraktari. The Commission aims to position the United States at the forefront of the fusion energy race.

For more information about the Commission on the Scaling of Fusion Energy, please contact Tara Rigler at [email protected] .

