Special Competitive Studies Project Announces Four Commissioners Joining Fusion Commission

ARLINGTON, Va., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP) today announced four commissioners on the Commission on the Scaling of Fusion Energy: Dr. Kimberly Budil, Hon. Paul Dabbar, Dr. Bob Mumgaard, and Dr. David Kirtley.

Kim Budil is the Director of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), a national research and development institution focused on national security and cutting-edge science. She previously served as the Principal Associate Director for Strategic Deterrence at LLNL, where she oversaw critical programs in nuclear weapons and national security. Budil holds a Ph.D. in Engineering and Applied Science from the University of California, Davis.

Paul Dabbar is the CEO of Bohr Quantum Technology, a firm specializing in quantum networking systems. He previously served as the Under Secretary for Science in the Department of Energy from 2017 to 2021, where he led U.S. government efforts on science and technology ranging from fusion to advanced computing. Before joining the government, Dabbar was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan and served as a Nuclear Submarine Officer in the U.S. Navy.

Bob Mumgaard is the co-founder and CEO of Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS), a company focused on commercializing fusion energy technology. He shapes the strategic vision for CFS, which has grown to more than 800 employees. Mumgaard previously contributed to the design of superconducting tokamaks at MIT, where he earned his Ph.D. in Applied Plasma Physics.

David Kirtley is the co-founder and CEO of Helion Energy, a company developing magneto-inertial fusion generators for clean power production. He holds a Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Michigan and is dedicated to inventing disruptive technologies that improve energy access, reduce carbon emissions, and secure a sustainable future for generations to come.

This first-of-its-kind initiative will be co-chaired by Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Senator Jim Risch (R-ID), and Ylli Bajraktari, President & CEO of SCSP. The Commission aims to position the United States at the forefront of the fusion energy race.

