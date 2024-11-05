Special General Meeting Held - Resolutions Passed by Shareholders

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (the "Company") announces that a Special General Meeting of Shareholders was held today at 09:00 (local time), at 4th Floor, Par-la-Ville Place, 14 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton, Bermuda.

The following proposals, as set out in the Notice attached to the stock exchange announcement published on 22 October 2024, were approved by the Company's shareholders at the Special General Meeting:

To set the maximum number of Directors to be not more than eight. To resolve that vacancies in the number of Directors be designated as casual vacancies and that the Board of Directors be authorized to fill such vacancies as and when it deems fit. To elect Mark Anthony Lovell Mey as a Director of the Company. To approve the aggregate remuneration of the Company's Board of Directors to be such amount as the Board may determine from time to time not to exceed US$600,000 for the year ended 31 December 2024 .

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements according to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

