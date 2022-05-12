Special Gifts to Make Dad Smile

Find more Father's Day gift inspiration at eLivingtoday.com.

Special Steaks for a Special Dad

Even for the man who has it all, sometimes Father's Day gifting can be pretty simple. Show Dad some love with the Omaha Steaks Best Father's Day Gift package that includes mouthwatering favorites like Bacon-Wrapped Filet Mignons, Boneless Pork Chops, Boneless Chicken Breasts, Gourmet Jumbo Franks, PureGround Filet Mignon Burgers, Individual Scalloped Potatoes, decadent Caramel Apple Tartlets and a jar of Omaha Steaks Seasoning. Find more gifting wisdom at OmahaSteaks.com/Dad.

Wilderness Must-Haves

Determining the type of gear dad needs depends whether he's camping high in the mountains or just down the road, but if he's an outdoor enthusiast who enjoys spending nights with nature, there's no limit to the options that can make his nights in the wilderness just a little more comfortable. From tents and backpacks to lanterns, camp stoves and fireside foldout chairs, the man who seems ready for anything might just need one last piece of equipment.

Golf Bag Goodies

If he's like most golfers, chances are your dad spends a few minutes each round searching for his ball after a wayward tee shot. Save him some precious time on the course with the extra golf balls he needs so he doesn't have to worry about leaving one (or two or three) in the woods. Even amateur players sometimes prefer a certain ball, so don't be afraid to sneak to the garage and check his current supply so you can put his favorite brand in your cart.

Food from the Fire

Quick seared, slow smoked or anything in-between, a true chef-worthy grill can take your dad's barbecue reputation from backyard novice to neighborhood celebrity. He may already view himself as master of the meats, but a new charcoal or propane grill can give him the motivation he needs to try new recipes and cook up classics. It's a gift he can enjoy while bringing the entire family together to celebrate savory success.

Perfect for His Pocket

Just before heading out the door, there's one last "checklist" for many dads: phone, wallet, keys, pocketknife. The next time he goes through the classic pocket check, give your dad an upgrade he can smile about with a knife he can use for a variety of situations on a daily basis. For a reminder of home every time he opens the blade, consider a customized option engraved with a loving message so he'll never forget your thoughtful gift.

A Wardrobe Upgrade

Whether your dad has style or just thinks he does, you can give his wardrobe the finishing touch it needs with a watch to match the look that's all his own. From casual styles that complement most of his clothes to traditional timepieces suited for special occasions, there are options in virtually every price range to help the final piece of his outfit make a statement. In the office, on the road or right at home, he'll be reminded of you every time he checks his wrist.

