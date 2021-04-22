Special Green Car Journal Issue Focuses on Electrified Vehicles

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Day gives us a reason to pause and reflect on how our personal activities – and those of the people, companies, and organizations around us – have an impact on our world. While there are many important areas where we need to bring clarity of purpose to improve the world around us, few are as crucial as lessening transportation's impact on air quality and our climate.

Green Car Journal Issue No. 48 celebrates the transition to electrified vehicles and how this is influencing the future of personal transportation. Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal, has been focused on the intersection of automobiles, energy, and the environment for over 30 years.

"The cars we drive can have very real and serious impacts on the natural world, which is why continuous environmental improvement is so important," said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com. "Our editors have been documenting this improvement – greater efficiency, lower emissions, and the increasing use of electrification – since the launch of Green Car Journal in 1992. Now, we're witnessing electrification becoming the signature strategy moving forward for most of the world's legacy and developing automakers."

This transition to electrified vehicles is celebrated in the new issue of Green Car Journal released today, in recognition of Earth Day. Green Car Journal Issue No. 48 provides an important overview of how electrification, through battery electric, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid vehicles, is influencing the future of personal transportation. Along with features on a diverse array of electrified models, the issue presents perspectives from industry leaders and an interview with the always-fascinating Henrik Fisker, who discusses the coming Fisker Ocean EV, his deal with Foxconn, and what's ahead.

Also highlighted in the issue – and on the newly re-launched GreenCarJournal.com – is the magazine's 2021 Green Car Awards™ and a look back through the lens of the Green Car Time Machine™ series, which provides insightful perspectives from the magazine's exclusive archives.

Green Car Journal, winner of Folio: Magazine's 2020 Eddie Award for Best Consumer Automotive Issue plus 13 earlier International Automotive Media Awards, is offering complimentary access to the all-new issue at https://greencarjournal.com/digital-edition/.

This special Green Car Journal issue is endorsed by environmental, efficiency, and automotive interests including:

Alliance to Save Energy

Greenbuild

Jay Leno's Garage

Jean-Michel Cousteau's Ocean Futures Society

Electrify America

Electric Drive Transportation Association

Plug-In America

