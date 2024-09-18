Special Issue of Journal of Emergency Nursing Focused on Nurse Wellness, Healthy Work Environments

Led by two international guest editors, Journal takes global look at critical ED nursing topics

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Featuring a diverse range of scholarly works from various countries and regions, the September issue of the Journal of Emergency Nursing offers readers insights into fostering a positive workplace culture for nurses and enhancing their overall wellness.

"Nurse wellness and healthy work settings are critical in contemporary nursing, where more than 50 percent of emergency nurses report experiencing high levels of burnout, and over 60 percent report that there are not enough nurses to care for patients," said Journal of Emergency Nursing Editor-in-Chief Anna Valdez, PhD, RN, PHN, CEN, CFRN, CNE, FAEN, FAADN.

Fatma Refaat Ahmed, PhD, RN, of the United Arab Emirates, and Fiona Timmins, PhD, FAAN, RGN, of Ireland, served as guest editors for the issue focused on nurse wellness and healthy work environments.

They, along with the Editorial Board of the Journal of Emergency Nursing felt that addressing nurse wellness and ensuring that emergency nurses work in safe and healthy environments was a priority focus for 2024 and hope to continue to expand research on these topics.

"The Editorial Board of the Journal of Emergency Nursing curated this issue along with our guest editors because we believe this is one of the most pressing issues emergency nurses face in their practice globally," said Valdez.

Articles in the September issue include:

The Journal of Emergency Nursing, ENA's peer-reviewed academic journal, is published six times a year with original research and updates from the emergency nursing specialty, while also covering practice and professional issues.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With nearly 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

