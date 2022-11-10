Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea® Awarded Gold in 2022 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Needs Group®/Special Needs at Sea® (SNG), a medical equipment and supply company, and the leading global provider of wheelchair, scooter, oxygen and other special needs equipment rentals, is pleased to announce that the company was awarded a gold award once again in the prestigious 2022 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards for accessibility and inclusivity.

2022 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards Gold Winner

Covering a broad range of industry segments, the Magellan Awards honor outstanding design, marketing and services in a broad range of industry segments including hospitality, travel destinations, cruise lines, online travel services, airlines and

airports, travel agents and agencies, tour operators and ground transportation.

The Magellan Awards are judged and overseen by a one-of-a-kind panel of top travel professionals representing the best names and most accomplished leaders from the industry. In determining winners, entries do not compete with one another, but instead, they are judged against a standard of excellence based on the long experience of Travel Weekly. To uphold this high standard of excellence, a category may have multiple winners or may have no winners at all.

"It is a great honor to be named a gold winner of the distinguished Travel Weekly Magellan awards and be among some of the most accomplished leaders and companies in the travel industry," said Andrew J. Garnett, founder, CEO, and president of Special Needs Group®/Special Needs at Sea®. "Accessibility and inclusivity are at the center of our mission of delivering an accessible world, and we are so proud to see our hard work be recognized."

SNG is the leading global provider of wheelchair, scooter, oxygen and other special needs equipment rentals, and also offers a broad range of special needs equipment for purchase. It services 217 metropolitan areas and cities located in 70 countries around the globe. The only mobility and oxygen equipment supplier in the world trusted by all major cruise lines, the company also services guests visiting hotels, resorts, theme parks and convention centers.

In addition to providing special needs equipment, SNG continuously raises awareness of special needs travel through newsletters, webinars, blogs, social media tools, panel discussions, and presentations.

About Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea®

Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea®, a medical equipment and supply company, is the leading global provider of wheelchair rentals, scooter rentals, oxygen rentals and other special needs equipment rentals. It also offers a broad range of special needs equipment for purchase. Recommended by the world's major cruise lines for superior service and value, Special Needs Group also services guests visiting hotels, resorts, and convention centers. Special Needs Group is the travel industry's only total special needs travel solution. Special Needs Group provides service in 217 metropolitan areas and cities located in 70 countries. It is located at 302 NW 1st Street, Dania Beach, FL 33004. For more information, visit www.specialneedsgroup.com or call 1-800-513-4515.

