Special Needs Group®/Special Needs at Sea® President & CEO Andrew J. Garnett Honored with 2024 Arc Broward BAC Leadership Award

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Needs Group®/Special Needs at Sea® (SNG) is pleased to announce that its Founder, President and CEO Andrew Garnett was honored as a recipient of the Arc Broward Business Advisory Council (BAC) Leadership Award at the Oct. 25 Arc Broward InspHired Awards Luncheon at the Westin Hotel in Fort Lauderdale.

In celebration of National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month, the Second Annual InspHired Luncheon honored those championing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workforce and the incredible individuals with disabilities who dream big about building their careers.

Arc Broward's mission is to transform the community by providing opportunities for people with disabilities and other life challenges to realize their full potential. A board member of the organization and an active member of Arc Broward's BAC, Garnett engages in community outreach opportunities to promote disability employment awareness. Additionally, he collaborates with Arc Works to create employment opportunities and career pathways for individuals with disabilities.

"I am honored to be the recipient of the Arc Broward BAC Leadership Award," said Garnett. "It has been rewarding to be part of Arc Broward's board of directors and to have been able to create employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities through the organization's Arc Works program. I try to place great emphasis on giving back to the community, as well as serving as a leader for the accessible travel community."

For more images and video from the event, please visit bit.ly/SNGInspHiredLuncheon.

About Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea®

Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea®, a medical equipment and supply company, is the leading global provider of wheelchair rentals, scooter rentals, oxygen rentals and other special needs equipment rentals. It also offers a broad range of special needs equipment for purchase. Recommended by the world's major cruise lines for superior service and value, Special Needs Group also services guests visiting hotels, resorts, and convention centers. Special Needs Group is the travel industry's only total special needs travel solution. Special Needs Group provides service in 217 metropolitan areas and cities located in 70 countries. It is located at 302 NW 1st Street, Dania Beach, FL 33004. For more information, visit www.specialneedsgroup.com or call 1-800-513-4515.

