Special Needs Group®/Special Needs at Sea® (SNG) Adds to Its Ultra-Light Equipment Line

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Needs Group®/Special Needs at Sea® (SNG), a medical equipment and supply company, and the leading global provider of wheelchair, scooter, oxygen and other special needs equipment rentals, has added to their Ultra-Light Equipment Line – the World's Lightest, with the addition of the Ultra-Light Folding Scooter and Ultra-Light Power Wheelchair.

Special Needs Group has added the Ultra-Light Power Wheelchair to its fleet of ultra-light equipment Special Needs Group adds the Ultra-Light Folding Scooter to its Ultra-Light Equipment Line

Recommended by the world's major cruise lines for superior service and value, SNG also delivers to hotels, resorts, and convention centers. SNG has always prided itself in being a leader in the industry and being on the cutting-edge in offering transcendent services, and equipment. The announcement of the World's Lightest Folding Scooter and Power Wheelchair are additions to SNG's new line of ultralightweight equipment, joining the Ultra-Light Standard and XL Wheelchairs.

The Ultra-Light Folding Scooter supports an individual with a weight capacity of up to 250 lbs., and weighs only 37 lbs. The unit folds within seconds and travels approximately 7.5 miles on a fully charged battery with a maximum speed of 5 mph. The World's Lightest Folding Scooter features: foam-filled tires for a smooth ride, electromagnetic brakes, rear-wheel – differential – driving system, 120W brushless motor, throttle control level to operate the scooter forward and in reverse, a conveniently located charger port under the controller, horn button, key switch, and speed adjustment dial. The FAA-approved folding scooter simply folds into a car for easy transportability. The Ultra-Light Folding Scooter is presently available for those cruising on round-trip sailings or on land-based vacations in the Fort Lauderdale and Miami area, along with Port Canaveral, Galveston, Seattle, and Vancouver, Canada.

Along with World's Lightest Folding Scooter, SNG has added the Ultra-Light Power Wheelchair to its fleet of ultra-light equipment. The World's Lightest Power Wheelchair weighs an incomparable 33 lbs. Akin to the Ultra-Light Folding Scooter, the power wheelchair folds in seconds as one piece, and has a weight capacity of 243 lbs. The lithium-ion battery allows for an amazing 13 miles on a full charge and has a maximum speed of 4 mph. Features of the unit include electromagnetic brakes, padded flip-back armrests, 1" inch seat and back cushions for comfort, and anti-tippers for safety. Furthermore, the unit's controller can be positioned for either right-hand or left-hand use and adjusted for the user's position angle. Presently the Ultra-Light Power Wheelchair is available for those sailing round-trip out of Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale and Miami as well as for those vacationing in South Florida.

"As a full-fledged medical equipment and supply company with a global reach, we are always looking for innovative products for use at home or while vacationing," stated Andrew J. Garnett, founder, CEO, and president of Special Needs Group®/Special Needs at Sea®. "We are extremely excited about the additions to our new line of ultra-light mobility equipment, joining the Standard and XL wheelchairs."

In addition to the ultra-light equipment being offered to travelers cruising round-trip or on land-based vacations in certain locales, SNG's fleet of ultra-light equipment is available for purchase on SNG's online shop, www.shopspecialneedsgroup.com to ship anywhere in the U.S. Please call for Canadian sales.

Over time, the ultra-light line of wheelchairs, folding scooters and folding power wheelchairs will be available at additional destinations.

For more information, please contact Special Needs Group at 800.513.4515 or email [email protected].

Editor's note: a Dropbox link of images can be accessed here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/j6b5h7vp8nfycav/AADaCHRSITdKUUB5x2MZiNX2a?dl=0

About Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea®

Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea®, a medical equipment and supply company, is the leading global provider of wheelchair rentals, scooter rentals, oxygen rentals and other special needs equipment rentals. It also offers a broad range of special needs equipment for purchase. Recommended by the world's major cruise lines for superior service and value, Special Needs Group also services guests visiting hotels, resorts, and convention centers. Special Needs Group is the travel industry's only total special needs travel solution. Special Needs Group provides service in 217 metropolitan areas and cities located in 70 countries. It is located at 302 NW 1st Street, Dania Beach, FL 33004. For more information, visit www.specialneedsgroup.com or call 1-800-513-4515.

Media Contact:

Durée & Company, Inc.

954-723-9350

[email protected]

SOURCE Special Needs Group