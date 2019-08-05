Special Needs Group®/Special Needs at Sea® (SNG) Donated Backpacks to More Than 175 Students at Dania Beach Lions Club-Sponsored Shopping Event

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Needs Group®/Special Needs at Sea® (SNG) www.specialneedsgroup.com ― the leading global provider of wheelchair rentals, scooter rentals, oxygen rentals and other special needs equipment rentals ― donated backpacks to more than 175 Broward County Public School students attending the July 27 Dania Beach Lions Club-sponsored Back-to-School Shopping Spree at the Walmart in Davie, Florida.

School guidance counselors recommended students for participation. Qualified students were given a $50 budget and paired up with volunteers to shop at Walmart. Students picked out school supplies, uniforms and other necessities to prepare for the upcoming school year. After shopping, students were encouraged to express gratitude and appreciation to their volunteer helper. They also were asked to "pay it forward" by doing something nice for someone else.

"While SNG has a mission to deliver an accessible world through special needs equipment, we also place great importance on supporting the local community ― especially education," said Andrew J. Garnett, founder, president & CEO of SNG. "We want to be a part of ensuring that Broward County students have all of the tools they need for a successful school year.

"Knowledge is something that students can carry with them wherever they go and travel in life, and we want to help provide them with the best opportunity to gain that knowledge," he continued.

About Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea®

Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea® is the leading global provider of wheelchair rentals, scooter rentals, oxygen rentals and other special needs equipment rentals. It also offers a broad range of special needs equipment for purchase. Recommended by the world's major cruise lines for superior service and value, Special Needs Group also services guests visiting hotels, resorts, theme parks and convention centers. Special Needs Group provides service in 215 ports and cities located in 68 countries. It is located at 302 NW 1st Street, Dania Beach, FL 33004. For more information, visit www.specialneedsgroup.com or call 1-800-513-4515.



About Dania Beach Lions Club

The Dania Beach Lions Club was formed in 1947 supporting the core mission of Lions Club International with the motto "We Serve." While vision is our primary focus by providing screenings, collecting glasses and raising awareness of eye disease, other projects include protecting the environment, feeding the hungry and caring for the disabled. For more information, visit https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/dania_fl/.

