Special Needs Group®/Special Needs at Sea® (SNG) Now the Exclusive Distributor of Groundbreaking Soothie° Cushion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Needs Group®/Special Needs at Sea® (SNG) www.specialneedsgroup.com ― a medical equipment and supply company, and the leading global provider of wheelchair, scooter, oxygen and other special needs equipment rentals ― is now the exclusive distributor of the Soothie° Cushion.

Special Needs Group's Soothie Cushion Soothie Cushion

Ideal for use while working from home or at a desk office chair, in addition to when traveling, the Soothie° Cushion is perfect for individuals with special needs. It can be used to regulate the body temperature of patients who have multiple sclerosis and myasthenia gravis. It can also be utilized for overall wheelchair comfort, and to help relieve the pain of sciatica, scoliosis, arthritis, fibromyalgia, muscular dystrophy, sports injuries, migraines and more. Soothie° Cushion's Thermapeutic™ uses and therapies help improve quality of life.

Hot and cold therapy has been used for thousands of years, and the revolutionary Soothie° Cushion simultaneously uses the two therapies to achieve lasting comfort. The contrasting hot and cold therapy, one used immediately after the other, stimulates faster healing and recovery, all while providing prescription free pain relief.

"We provide much more than just rentals for cruises & hotel/resort destinations. As a full-fledged medical equipment and supply company with a global reach, we are always looking for innovative products to use at home or while vacationing," said Andrew J. Garnett, founder, President & CEO of SNG. "We are proud to be the exclusive distributor and retailer of the Soothie° Cushion, which provides a new take on hot and cold therapy."

Medical professionals such as physical therapists or chiropractors often prescribe their patients to alternate between heat and cold. Unfortunately, many, if not most, only do one or the other because it can be a nuisance to switch back and forth. The convenience of Soothie° Cushion having both hot and cold therapy available simultaneously in one device increases a patient's compliance to doctors' orders. This improves recovery times and a patient's overall wellbeing.

"The Soothie° Cushion is the result of over a decade of development, testing and research," said Claudia Rimoli, founder and manufacturer of the Soothie° Cushion. "We are proud that Special Needs Group is the exclusive distributor of this accessible and portable product that provides hands-free hot and cold therapy relief and so much more."

The Soothie° Cushion normally retails for $125, but is currently available for $79 to commemorate the new relationship. For more information or to purchase the Soothie° Cushion, visit www.shopspecialneedsgroup.com or call 1-800-513-4515.

Editor's note: a Dropbox link of images can be accessed here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/12inzl11zuqea6w/AADi43KwHhJrnFCZZNzBXnl8a?dl=0

About Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea®

Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea®, a medical equipment and supply company, is the leading global provider of wheelchair rentals, scooter rentals, oxygen rentals and other special needs equipment rentals. It also offers a broad range of special needs equipment for purchase. Recommended by the world's major cruise lines for superior service and value, Special Needs Group also services guests visiting hotels, resorts, theme parks and convention centers. Special Needs Group is the travel industry's only total special needs travel solution. Special Needs Group provides service in 215 ports and cities located in 68 countries. It is located at 302 NW 1st Street, Dania Beach, FL 33004. For more information, visit www.specialneedsgroup.com or call 1-800-513-4515.

Media Contact

Durée Ross, Durée & Company, Inc.

954-723-9350

[email protected]

SOURCE Special Needs Group

