Special Needs Group®/Special Needs at Sea® (SNG) to Offer Ultra-Light Wheelchairs

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Needs Group®/Special Needs at Sea® (SNG), a medical equipment and supply company, and the leading global provider of wheelchair, scooter, oxygen and other special needs equipment rentals, will now offer a new category of wheelchairs – the World's Lightest Wheelchairs.

Recommended by the world's major cruise lines for superior service and value, SNG also delivers to hotels, resorts, and convention centers. SNG has always prided itself in being a leader in the industry and being on the cutting-edge in offering transcendent services, and equipment. The announcement of the new edition of the World's Lightest Wheelchairs is the first in a new line of ultralightweight equipment.

Two ultra-light models will be offered – Ultra-Light Standard supports an individual up to 220 lbs., and the Ultra-Light XL has a capacity of 350 lbs. The frame of the standard wheelchair weighs only 13.5lbs, while the XL's frame is just over 15lbs. The seat widths of the Standard and XL are 18" and 22" wide respectively. The ultra-light models, made of unique luxurious materials, offer pop-off wheels, which allow each of the wheelchairs to be easily transported in any vehicle, while also being able to easily propel and push.

In addition to being ultra-light, the wheelchairs feature wheel locks, located in the front of the frame allowing accessibility by the individual in the seat. This prevents the wheelchair from rolling forward or backward. The handbrakes are highlighted by an integrated braking system which provide the family member, friend, and/or caregiver control, security, and convenience. Individuals renting or purchasing will also have different seat and back cushion options.

"As a full-fledged medical equipment and supply company with a global reach, we are always looking for innovative products for use at home or while vacationing," stated Andrew J. Garnett, founder, president and CEO of Special Needs Group®/Special Needs at Sea®. "We are extremely excited about our new line of ultra-light mobility equipment with the first in the new category being the Standard and XL wheelchairs."

SNG will first offer the ultra-light wheelchairs for rent to those cruising round-trip or on land-based vacations in the Fort Lauderdale and Miami area. The new additions to SNG's fleet of equipment will also be sold on SNG's online shop, www.shopspecialneedsgroup.com. Over time, the ultra-light wheelchairs will be available at additional destinations and SNG will add new products to its Ultra-Light category.

For more information, please contact Special Needs Group at 800.513.4515 or email [email protected].

About Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea®

Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea®, a medical equipment and supply company, is the leading global provider of wheelchair rentals, scooter rentals, oxygen rentals and other special needs equipment rentals. It also offers a broad range of special needs equipment for purchase. Recommended by the world's major cruise lines for superior service and value, Special Needs Group also services guests visiting hotels, resorts, and convention centers. Special Needs Group is the travel industry's only total special needs travel solution. Special Needs Group provides service in 217 metropolitan areas and cities located in 70 countries. It is located at 302 NW 1st Street, Dania Beach, FL 33004. For more information, visit www.specialneedsgroup.com or call 1-800-513-4515.

