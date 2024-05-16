Special Olympics Massachusetts Partners with Point32Health to Promote Health, Inclusion and Community Engagement

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and CANTON, Mass., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Point32Health, the parent company of Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Special Olympics Massachusetts (SOMA), have partnered on a first of its kind collaboration between the two organizations, which will focus on sports and training events including SOMA's Massachusetts Summer Games, State Flag Football Tournament, and State Soccer Cup. Point32Health will also present health-focused digital storytelling and informational content, featuring Special Olympics athletes and their families.

"We are thrilled to partner with Special Olympics Massachusetts as we have a shared commitment to nurturing inclusion and diversity in communities throughout the state," said Cain A. Hayes, president and CEO of Point32Health. "By advancing health and wellness initiatives that are inclusive, everyone has an equitable opportunity to improve their physical health and emotional wellbeing."

"This is an exciting time for Special Olympics Massachusetts. We have found an Official Health Insurance Partner in Point32Health that understands our community and aligns with our mission to make Massachusetts more inclusive," said Mary Beth McMahon, SOMA president and CEO. "I am also personally excited to stand alongside a partner who is so clearly committed to the Boston sports landscape. It's great to see Special Olympics Massachusetts listed among their other prominent sports partners."

The organizations are dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles through resources that help individuals with and without intellectual disabilities. Point32Health is the only health plan in Massachusetts that serves all populations regardless of age or circumstance. Tufts Health One Care– which serves members ages 21-64 eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid – is designed to help support and promote healthier and complete lives for SOMA's athletes.

SOMA and Point32Health will work closely together to expand reach and impact on the community, including next year's B.A.A. 5K and throughout the weekend leading up to the 2025 Boston Marathon, as well as with other shared organizations in the professional sports world. The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Massachusetts will bring the Flame of Hope to Point32Health's campus in Canton on the way to the State Summer Games in Boston this June.

About Special Olympics Massachusetts:

Special Olympics Massachusetts provides year-round sports training, athletic competition and other related programming for over 16,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities and Unified partners across the state in over 900 sporting competitions each year. Through the power of sport, the Special Olympics movement transforms the lives of people with intellectual disabilities. http://www.specialolympicsma.org .

About Point32Health

Point32Health is a leading not-for-profit health and well-being organization, delivering a better health care experience to our members and the communities we serve, building on the quality of our founding organizations, Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care.

At Point32Health, we believe that everyone should have equitable access to affordable, high-quality health care, regardless of their age, race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, orientation, gender identity or ability. We offer a diverse range of health plans that help improve the health and wellness of the 2 million members we serve. Every day, we work to deliver on our purpose of guiding and empowering healthier lives for everyone.

We are proud that our Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Commercial Combined HMO and POS plans in Massachusetts and Maine, our Exchange HMO plans in Massachusetts and Maine, as well as Tufts Health Plan's Medicaid and Exchange HMO plans, have received full Health Equity Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Point32Health