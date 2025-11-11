Specialized Dental Partners Selects Coupa to Advance Strategic Spend Management

Partnership enhances data-driven decision making and operational excellence across the Specialized Dental Partners network

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa , the global leader in AI-powered spend management, today announced a new collaboration with Specialized Dental Partners , a premier dental support organization (DSO) dedicated to enabling its partner practices to deliver exceptional specialty care. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation and operational excellence, giving Specialized Dental Partners greater visibility and control across its procurement and financial systems.

By implementing Coupa's AI-driven spend management capabilities, Specialized Dental Partners will gain real-time insights, unify financial operations, and further strengthen its infrastructure for scalable growth. The partnership empowers its business and clinical support teams with actionable data and smarter systems, enabling doctors and specialists to focus fully on patient care.

This initiative was led by John Lane, Vice President of Finance, and Michelle Schmidt, Vice President of Accounting, who guided the evaluation and selection process to align Coupa's technology with Specialized Dental Partners' long-term strategic and financial objectives.

"Our partnership with Coupa underscores Specialized Dental Partners' commitment to operational excellence and innovation," said Scotte Hudsmith, Chief Executive Officer of Specialized Dental Partners. "Coupa's platform enhances our ability to make data-driven decisions, streamline financial processes, and better support our doctors as they deliver exceptional specialty care."

"We are proud to partner with Specialized Dental Partners as they continue to lead the way in dental innovation and operational advancement," said Rich Slipec, Managing Director, Americas Sales at Coupa. "Through AI-powered insights and unified spend visibility, we're helping them strengthen their foundation for long-term growth and continued excellence in patient-focused care."

Coupa empowers leading organizations around the world to spend smarter. Its AI-native platform enables companies to maximize value, mitigate risk, and accelerate innovation across every dollar of business spend.

To learn more about how Coupa helps organizations transform their spend management, visit www.coupa.com .

About Specialized Dental Partners

Specialized Dental Partners is one of the nation's leading dental support organizations for Endodontic, Periodontic, and Oral Surgery practices. With more than 250 practice locations and over 430 doctors across the United States, Specialized Dental Partners empowers specialists to focus on exceptional patient care while the organization delivers tailored business, operational, and strategic support.

About Coupa

Coupa is the leading AI platform for total spend management. Using its trusted, community-generated, $8 trillion dataset, Coupa brings autonomous AI agents, a network of 10M+ buyers and suppliers, and leading apps together on one unified platform to seamlessly automate the buying process and connect to customers in a whole new way. With Coupa, you'll make margins multiply™. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) .

