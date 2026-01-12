Specialized Nuclear Containment Businesses Announce Strategic Partnership Agreement

Industry Veteran and Former Naval Officer to Lead Historic Alliance, In a Move Towards Establishing a Fully Domestic Nuclear Supply Chain

HOUSTON, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pelican Energy Partners announced a strategic partnership agreement between several leading nuclear containment and decontamination businesses: Advanced Technology Group (ATG); Container Technologies Industries (CTI); Lancs Industries; and Skolnik Industries. The partnership agreement will be facilitated under a holding company led by CEO Charles Melcher, a nuclear engineering veteran and former naval officer, with an intended unified business model to be called Quantum Containment Systems.

This agreement comes at a critical juncture in the reemergence of nuclear energy, largely in thanks to advances in technology and electric grid demand growth. The newly formed partnership is poised to deliver a comprehensive suite of engineered solutions for contamination control, radiation shielding, and decontamination. The underlying businesses will continue to operate as independent business units with their own management teams, product offerings and customer branding, but now will be able to collaborate in more powerful and comprehensive ways to provide customers a seamless experience in procuring the full breadth of products in a more comprehensive and customized approach.

"Each of these companies has built a long-standing reputation for quality, safety, and reliability. By combining their technical expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and field experience under one strategic agreement, we are positioning these businesses to deliver fully integrated solutions that support the continued modernization of nuclear supply chain," said Melcher. "I am particularly excited to work alongside the other presidents of these businesses who are proven operational and technical experts in their fields. Their expertise and leadership set a very high standard in this partnership, and I look forward to collaborating with them."

The partners have aligned their businesses to provide complementary services to the nuclear industry including:

Advanced Technology Group – Kevin Oliver, President; Solutions provider for design/manufacture of gloveboxes, hot cells, isolators, and other containment equipment.

Container Technologies Industries – Danielle Castley, President; Manufacturer of NQA-1 certified steel containers and structures.

Lancs Industries – Charles Melcher, CEO; Manufacturer of custom plastic containment solutions (glovebags, tents, sleeving, etc.) as well as lead and tungsten shielding.

Skolnik Industries – Dean Ricker, President; Sole manufacturer of NQA-1 certified drums for nuclear and chemical waste.

In 2024, Pelican Energy Partners announced the closing of an inaugural fund dedicated exclusively to advancing nuclear services companies, which are critical to sustaining and enhancing the installed nuclear power generation base.

Paul Ernster, Vice President at Pelican Energy Partners stated, "This partnership represents exactly the type of investment we set out to create when we launched our nuclear services fund. By supporting these proven operators with strategic capital and shared vision, we're strengthening the domestic supply chain and ensuring the U.S. nuclear sector has access to reliable, safety-critical containment and shielding solutions for decades to come."

When asked what this partnership means for customers and nuclear operators, Melcher stated, "It comes down to two words: containment simplified. By working together, we're bringing precision, predictability, and performance to environments that are often unpredictable. Our goal is to ensure that nuclear facilities operate safely, efficiently, and with complete confidence in their containment systems."

For more information visit www.quantum-containment.com.

About Charles Melcher

Charles Melcher, Operating Partner at Pelican Energy Partners and CEO of Quantum Containment Systems brings more than 25 years of leadership across manufacturing, operations, and technology development in the energy and environmental-services sectors. A former U.S. Navy officer and nuclear-submarine commander, he previously held senior executive roles at Veolia North America, Vicinity Energy, and Keystone Shipping, where he led major turnarounds and portfolio expansions. Charles holds an MBA from Johns Hopkins University, a master's-equivalent in Nuclear Engineering from the Naval Nuclear Power School, and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy.

About Pelican Energy Partners

Pelican Energy Partners specializes in strategic investments in small to mid-sized, high-growth energy equipment and service companies within the oil & gas and nuclear sectors. Since its founding in 2012, the firm has raised over $1 billion in committed capital and has successfully realized more than 15 investments. Pelican is currently investing from its fourth fund which is dedicated to supporting and advancing companies that provide critical services to the nuclear power industry; an essential component in maintaining and enhancing the existing nuclear energy infrastructure.

For more information on Pelican Energy Partners, visit www.pelicanenergypartners.com.

