Specialty Breathable Membranes Market by Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialty Breathable Membranes Market by Type (Polyurethane, PTFE, Thermoplastic Polyester, Thermoplastic Elastomers, Polyesther Block Amide, Copolyamide), Application (Healthcare/Medical, Textile), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The breathable membrane market size is estimated to be USD 849 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,145 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2%.

The specialty breathable membranes market has witnessed consistent growth owing to significant growth in healthcare/medical, textile and others. Factors such as consistently growing concern for hygiene, adoption of healthy life have boosted the demand for breathable membrane across application industries. Moreover, the significant growth of the textile in developing countries and the demand for healthcare solutions are driving the specialty breathable membranes market.

Polyurethane type segment accounted for the largest share in 2020

The polyurethane-based breathable membrane is the dominant segment in the overall specialty breathable membrane market. The major application of polyurethane breathable membrane is in hygiene products such as baby diapers, and medical and healthcare products. These are made using a new coating technique that allows for the development of a consistent microstructure. This guarantees that the waterproofness level remains consistent even after numerous washing. They breathe by absorbing and dispersing sweat via water vapour molecules diffusing over the solid structure.

Healthcare/medical application accounted for the largest share in 2020

Increasing use of hygiene products in emerging countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries (including Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam) is driving the specialty breathable membranes market. Rise in awareness and growing per capita GDP are expected to drive the specialty breathable membranes market in these countries. An increase in the old age population is expected to drive the specialty breathable membranes market in the adult incontinence sector in developed countries such as Japan, the US, Canada, Germany, and Italy. Moreover, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, massive increase in the production of the facemask, surgical drapes, surgical gown, PPE kits and other goods supports for the growth of specialty breathable membranes market.

APAC is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

APAC led the specialty breathable membranes market in terms of value in 2020. APAC accounted for the largest market share of 45.8%, in terms of value, in 2020. Increasing penetration of premium hygiene and medical & healthcare products in China, India, and Indonesia, along with the increase in per capita GDP, is expected to drive the specialty breathable membranes market in the region. Moreover, the growing production of footwear, sportswear, and athleisure in the region supports the growth of the market.

The leading players in the specialty breathable membranes market are the

The demand for breathable membranes is mainly catered to by global players manufacturing these membranes for various end-use industries. Some of the leading companies involved in the manufacturing of breathable membrane Covestro AG (Germany), Arkema S.A. (France), Toray Industries (Japan), Berry Global Group (US), Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (US), and RKW Group (Germany), globally.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Specialty Breathable Membranes Market

4.2 Specialty Breathable Membranes Market in APAC, by Type

4.3 Specialty Breathable Membranes Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Awareness Regarding Health and Hygiene in Developing Countries

5.2.1.2 Increasing Usage in the Production of Healthcare and Medical Personal Protective Kit and Surgical Items

5.2.1.3 Steady Growth in Demand from the Sportswear and Footwear Applications Will Support the Market Growth

5.2.1.4 Growing Usage of Specialty Breathable Membranes in the Construction Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Economic Slowdown and Impact of COVID-19 on the Manufacturing Sector

5.2.2.2 Stagnant Growth in Baby Diapers Market in Developed Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Untapped Markets in Developing Countries Having Low Penetration Rates of Diapers

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Cultural Barriers

5.2.4.2 Costlier Than Conventional Membranes

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competition

5.4 Regulatory Landscape

5.5 Yc, Ycc Drivers

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.7 Ecosystem

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Average Price & Cost Structure Analysis

5.10 Range Scenarios of Specialty Breathable Membranes Market

5.11 Forecast Factors and COVID-19 Impact

5.12 Patent Analysis

5.13 Trade Scenario: Key Exporting and Importing Countries

5.14 Case Study

5.15 Macroeconomic Overview

5.16 Adjacent Markets

6 Specialty Breathable Membranes Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polyurethane

6.2.1 Polyurethane is Widely Used in Production of Monolithic Breathable Membranes

6.3 Ptfe

6.3.1 Growing Adoption of Membranes in Several Applications Will Support the Market Growth

6.4 Thermoplastic Polyester

6.4.1 APAC is the Largest and Fastest-Growing Market for this Segment

6.5 Thermoplastic Elastomer

6.5.1 Growth of Medical & Protective Clothing Sector is a Market Driver

6.6 Polyether Block Amide

6.6.1 Market in the Polyether Block Amide Segment is Driven by Growing Demand for Protective Wear and Sporting Goods

6.7 Copolyamide

6.7.1 Copolyamide Breathable Membranes Majorly Used in the Production of Footwear and Apparel

7 Specialty Breathable Membranes Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Healthcare/Medical

7.2.1 Technological Innovation in Healthcare/Medical is Increasing the Demand for Breathable Membranes

7.3 Textile

7.3.1 Rising Sports Activity and Fitness Driving the Market in Textile Application

7.4 Others

8 Specialty Breathable Membranes Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant Definition

9.3.1 Star

9.3.2 Pervasive

9.3.3 Emerging Leader

9.3.4 Participant

9.4 Startups and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Evaluation Matrix

9.4.1 Responsive Companies

9.4.2 Dynamic Companies

9.4.3 Starting Blocks

9.5 Revenue Analysis of Top Players

9.6 Company Product Footprint

9.7 Key Market Development

9.7.1 Expansions

9.7.2 Acquisitions

9.7.3 New Product Launches

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Covestro Ag

10.2 Berry Global Group

10.3 Toray Industries

10.4 Schweitzer-Mauduit International

10.5 Arkema S.A.

10.5.1 Focus on Enhancing Footprint in the Global Market

10.6 Rkw Group

10.7 Nitto Denko

10.8 Sympatex Technologies Gmbh

10.9 Pil Membranes Ltd

10.10 Event Fabrics

10.11 Dingzing Advanced Materials Inc.

10.12 Fait Plast S.P.A

10.13 W. L. Gore & Associates

10.14 Fatra A.S.

10.15 Dsm Engineering Plastics

10.16 Teknor Apex Company

10.17 Daika Kogyo

10.18 Sunplac Corporation

10.19 Trioplast Industries Ab

10.20 Celanese

10.21 Rahil Foam Pvt. Ltd.

10.22 Skymark Packaging

10.23 American Polyfilm

10.24 Innovia Films

11 Appendix

