Specialty Carbon Black Market Analysis to 2030: Shifting Focus of Carbon Black Suppliers from Commodity to Specialty Function and Increasing Use of Specialty Carbon Black as Pigment in Plastics

The future of the specialty carbon black market looks attractive with opportunities in the printing and packaging, building & construction, transportation, and industrial sectors. The global specialty carbon black market is expected to reach an estimated $4.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for plastic and coating in the building and construction, packaging, and automotive industries.

Emerging trends include the shifting focus of carbon black suppliers from commodity to specialty function and increasing use of specialty carbon black as pigment in plastics.

Specialty Carbon Black Market Insights

Printing and packaging is forecast to remain the largest end use industries during the forecast period supported by increasing demand in the food and beverages, household products, personal care, and pharmaceuticals sectors.

Specialty carbon black for plastic will remain the largest application and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period with growth in packaging, plastic pipe, film, and wire & cable.

Asia Pacific will remain largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growth in demand for plastic, ink, and coatings in emerging countries, such as China and India .

Key Report Features

Market Size Estimates: Specialty carbon black market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (kilotons)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by application, end use, and function.

Regional Analysis: Specialty carbon black market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, end use, function, and regions for the specialty carbon black market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the specialty carbon black market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Specialty Carbon Black Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies specialty carbon black companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the specialty carbon black companies profiled in this report include:

Birla Carbon

Orion Engineered Carbons

Cabot Corporation

Omsk Carbon Group

Philips Specialty Carbon Black

China Synthetic Rubber Corporation

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.

Denka Company Limited

Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd

Imerys Graphite & Carbon

Continental Carbon Company

This report answers the following key questions

What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global specialty carbon black market by application (plastic, ink, coating, and others), by end use industry (transportation, industrial, building and construction, printing and packaging, and others), by function (color, conductivity, and UV protection) and region?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

What are the business risks and threats to the market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Specialty Carbon Black Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Specialty Carbon Black Market by Application

3.3.1: Plastics

3.3.2: Ink

3.3.3: Coating

3.3.4: Others

3.5: Global Specialty Carbon Black Market by End Use Industry

3.5.1: Printing and Packaging

3.5.2: Building and Construction

3.5.3: Transportation

3.5.4: Industrial

3.5.5: Others

3.6: Global Specialty Carbon Black Market by Function

3.6.1: Color

3.6.2: UV Protection

3.6.3: Conductivity

3.6.4: Color

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Specialty Carbon Black Market by Region

4.2: North American Specialty Carbon Black Market

4.3: European Specialty Carbon Black Market

4.4: APAC Specialty Carbon Black Market

4.5: ROW Specialty Carbon Black Market

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Geographical Reach

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Specialty Carbon Black Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

Birla Carbon

Orion Engineered Carbons

Cabot Corporation

Omsk Carbon Group

Philips Specialty Carbon Black

China Synthetic Rubber Corporation

Tokai Carbon Co Ltd

Denka Company Limited`

Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd

Imerys Graphite & Carbon

Continental Carbon Company

