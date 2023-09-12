Specialty Care Management Welcomes Steve Hynes to its Board of Directors

LAHASKA, Pa. and WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Care Management ("SCM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Steve Hynes has joined its Board of Directors. SCM, a portfolio company of Argosy Healthcare Partners ("AHP"), is a payor services company focused on healthcare cost containment and claims management services for the self-insured market.

Steve has spent his career building and leading healthcare services and information technology companies. Steve was previously Co-Founder and CEO of MRO Corp. ("MRO"), a technology enabled healthcare services company headquartered in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Under Steve's leadership, MRO successfully transformed from a founder owned and operated business to an institutionally backed platform. MRO scaled and sold to Imperial Capital Partners in 2014 and then, following another transformational period of growth, sold to Parthenon Capital in 2019.

"We are excited to welcome Steve to our board," said Craig Clemente, CEO at Specialty Care Management. "His expertise in scaling first-time institutionally backed healthcare services companies is invaluable as we execute our strategic plan. Steve understands what it takes to build, execute, and scale healthcare services companies, and we look forward to working with him closely as we execute our growth plan."

"I am thrilled to join SCM's Board. SCM's value proposition is powerful and the tailwinds in the self-insured market are clear. Craig and team are talented, driven, and SCM is at an exciting point of its evolution. I look forward to supporting Craig and the rest of the team as they continue to build out their commercial function and accelerate growth," commented Hynes.

Specialty Care Management is a payor services company focused on healthcare cost containment and claims management services for the self-insured market. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, SCM supports self-insured plans in managing risk and containing costs. SCM specializes in program design for catastrophic claim categories including dialysis, oncology, air medical ambulance and transplant. SCM helps clients reclaim their claim spend and maximize savings.

Argosy Healthcare Partners ("AHP") is a lower middle market private equity firm dedicated to healthcare. AHP partners with founder owned healthcare businesses anywhere in the US with $1.0 - $3.0 million of EBITDA and executes majority control transactions. AHP is a platform built for founder-owned companies to support their culture, reinvest in their business, and help accelerate growth.

Specialty Care Management: www.specialtycm.com

Argosy Healthcare Partners: www.argosyhp.com

Craig Clemente, CEO

[email protected]

Paul Barrett, Managing Partner

[email protected]

