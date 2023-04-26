SPECIALTY ENZYMES & PROBIOTICS LAUNCHES PEPZYME PRO™

New Synbiotic & Enzyme Product Pepzyme Pro™ Offers Solution to the Negative Effects of Undigested Protein on the Gut and Digestive Health

CHINO, Calif., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking new study shows that when probiotics and enzymes are consumed with high amounts of protein, they support the body's natural production of postbiotics that regulate everything from skin health to stress, anxiety and depression; physical endurance to healthy aging and inflammation; and cardiac health.

Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics proudly announces the release of patent-pending Pepzyme Pro™, a dietary ingredient with powerful protease enzymes and a synbiotic (5 probiotic strains and a prebiotic) suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

With the protein market exploding as high-protein diets become the norm, the need for solutions to help people properly digest high quantities of protein has also grown. Undigested protein can cause bloating, indigestion and other issues.

"We are proud to introduce Pepzyme Pro™ to the market, a game-changing ingredient for everyone with a high-protein diet," said Vic Rathi, CEO and Founder for Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics. "We understand the importance of gut health and the role it plays in overall health, and we are excited to offer a solution to the negative effects of protein indigestion."

Pepzyme Pro™ is shown to increases the production and bioavailability of Branch-Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs), essential amino acids, and postbiotics such as Gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), β-alanine, L-citrulline, L-ornithine, Anserine. These postbiotics promote skin health, stress, anxiety and depression, physical endurance, healthy aging, inflammation, and cardiac health.

Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is a research-driven manufacturer offering unparalleled technical support and the highest quality probiotics and enzymes. It is a proud member of the International Probiotic Association (IPA) and Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN).

