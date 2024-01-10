Specialty Food Association 48th Winter Fancy Food Show to Feature More Than 1,200 Exhibitors From Around the World

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association's 48th Winter Fancy Food Show will showcase thousands of artisanal products from more than 1,200 domestic and global specialty food and beverage makers and manufacturers. Taking place across three days (January 21-23) at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the Show also features a variety of networking and educational events.

"The 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show marks the beginning of the food industry's annual cycle—a pivotal gathering where innovation meets opportunity," said SFA President Bill Lynch. "This show is not just an event; it's the epicenter of culinary creativity and business acumen where makers launch and buyers discover the latest products and trends that will shape the new year."

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) was founded in 1952 and is the not-for-profit trade association of the $194 billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 3,000 businesses worldwide, SFA champions industry participation and success for a diverse community of makers, buyers, importers, distributors, and service providers by developing resources, information, education , and events that celebrate innovation and inclusivity. SFA owns and operates the Fancy Food Shows —which are the largest specialty food industry events in North America—as well as the sofi™ Awards —which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. The SFA also produces the e-newsletter SFA News Daily , the Trendspotter Panel annual predictions and Fancy Food Show reports, the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report, Today's Specialty Food Consumer research, and the Spill & Dish podcast. Find out more online and connect with SFA on Facebook , X , Instagram , LinkedIn , and TikTok .

