Specialty Food Association 48th Winter Fancy Food Show to Feature More Than 1,200 Exhibitors From Around the World

News provided by

Specialty Food Association

10 Jan, 2024, 11:15 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association's 48th Winter Fancy Food Show will showcase thousands of artisanal products from more than 1,200 domestic and global specialty food and beverage makers and manufacturers. Taking place across three days (January 21-23) at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the Show also features a variety of networking and educational events.

Continue Reading
2024 Winter Fancy Food Show, January 21-23, Las Vegas Convention Center
2024 Winter Fancy Food Show, January 21-23, Las Vegas Convention Center

"The 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show marks the beginning of the food industry's annual cycle—a pivotal gathering where innovation meets opportunity," said SFA President Bill Lynch. "This show is not just an event; it's the epicenter of culinary creativity and business acumen where makers launch and buyers discover the latest products and trends that will shape the new year."

Show attendees will experience:

  • Artisanal food and beverage products from 1,200+ exhibitors.
  • Product pavilions dedicated to the hottest categories including Plant Based, Deli, Bakery/Confectionery/Snacks & Sweets, Beverage.
  • International Pavilions from Canada, China, Italy, France, Greece, Morocco, Spain, and partner country, Japan.
  • State and Regional Pavilions including Mississippi, New York, WUSATA.
  • Diversity Pavilion, with a nine-company cohort from (included): Barlow's, Frescos Naturales, Funky Mello, Grumpy Ginger, Krack'd Snacks, Myles Comfort Foods, Sobo, Todo Verde, TUYYO.
  • Pop Up Pavilions including the Confectionery, Snack, and Bakery Pavilion Pop Up: Fancy a Bite?, and the Beverage Pavilion Pop Up: Flights of Fancy.
  • NEW NOW NEXT Pavilion featuring Incubators and Startups.
  • Insight into the hottest trends in specialty food courtesy of the SFA Trendspotter Panel: Patsy Ramirez-Arroyo, food and sustainability consultant, PG Consulting Group, LLC; Jenn de la Vega, chef, stylist, cookbook author, trends expert, Randwiches; Jonathan Deutsch, Professor and Director, Drexel Food Lab; Jeanette Donnarumma, producer, cook, recipe developer/tester, food lover, content creator, party-planner; Thomas Joseph, EVP, Culinary, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and Sur la Table; Gary FX LaMorte, chef, consultant, and founder, Honest Hospitality; Sarah Lohman, culinary historian, author, and public speaker; Chef Clara Park, claraparkcooks.com, chef, teacher, consultant, and writer; Wendy Robinson, Senior Buyer, Market Hall Foods; Kantha Shelke, Ph.D., CFS, IFT Fellow, Corvus Blue LLC; Cathy Strange, Ambassador of Food Culture, Whole Foods; V. Sheree Williams, Publisher, Cuisine Noir, and Founder, Global Food and Drink Initiative.
  • SFA Junior Trendspotter Panel - UNLV William F. Harrah College of Hospitality under the guidance of Joseph Lema, Ph.D. Professor/Ph.D. Coordinator, Seyhmus Baloglu, Ph.D. Professor/Associate Dean of Research.

The Winter Fancy Food Show is open only to qualified members of the specialty food trade, industry affiliates, and media. For more information, please click here.

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) was founded in 1952 and is the not-for-profit trade association of the $194 billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 3,000 businesses worldwide, SFA champions industry participation and success for a diverse community of makers, buyers, importers, distributors, and service providers by developing resources, information, education, and events that celebrate innovation and inclusivity. SFA owns and operates the Fancy Food Shows—which are the largest specialty food industry events in North America—as well as the sofi™ Awards—which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. The SFA also produces the e-newsletter SFA News Daily, the Trendspotter Panel annual predictions and Fancy Food Show reports, the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report, Today's Specialty Food Consumer research, and the Spill & Dish podcast. Find out more online and connect with SFA on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

Hashtags: #FancyFoodShow #WeFancy

SOURCE Specialty Food Association

Also from this source

Specialty Food Association Announces 2024 Leadership Awards

Specialty Food Association Announces 2024 Leadership Awards

Six leaders in the specialty food world have been recognized by the Specialty Food Association for their contributions to the $194 billion specialty...
JAPAN PAVILION TO BE UNVEILED AT THE SPECIALTY FOOD ASSOCIATION 2024 WINTER FANCY FOOD SHOW

JAPAN PAVILION TO BE UNVEILED AT THE SPECIALTY FOOD ASSOCIATION 2024 WINTER FANCY FOOD SHOW

This winter Japan will be the first Asian nation appointed as the partner country of the Specialty Food Association 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.