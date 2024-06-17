Specialty Food Association 68th Summer Fancy Food Show Sells Out, With More Than 2,300 Exhibitors From 56 Countries

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association's 68th Summer Fancy Food Show has sold out its exhibitor booth space, exceeding the total square footage of last year's Show at the Javits Center. Covering more than 330,000 square feet (nearly six football fields) of floor space at the convention center will be thousands of booths featuring artisan products from more than 2,300 domestic and global specialty food and beverage manufacturers. The Show also offers a variety of networking and educational events throughout all three days (June 23-25), including a keynote from Whole Foods Market CEO Jason Buechel on Monday, June 24.

Specialty Food Association 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show

"Specialty foods are big business, with $207 billion in 2023 sales and projected growth to $219 billion this year," said SFA President Bill Lynch. "The Summer Fancy Show is where buyers, distributors, investors, and more can see and sample the products behind that growth: thousands of in-demand, highly profitable items across dozens of categories. Everyone at the Specialty Food Association is thrilled and grateful that we get to showcase wall-to-wall culinary creativity and innovation yet again in 2024. We're so excited to welcome the industry back to New York City this month."

Show highlights include:

The Summer Fancy Food Show is open only to qualified members of the specialty food trade, industry affiliates, and journalists. For more information, please click here .

