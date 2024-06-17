Specialty Food Association 68th Summer Fancy Food Show Sells Out, With More Than 2,300 Exhibitors From 56 Countries
Jun 17, 2024, 11:34 ET
NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association's 68th Summer Fancy Food Show has sold out its exhibitor booth space, exceeding the total square footage of last year's Show at the Javits Center. Covering more than 330,000 square feet (nearly six football fields) of floor space at the convention center will be thousands of booths featuring artisan products from more than 2,300 domestic and global specialty food and beverage manufacturers. The Show also offers a variety of networking and educational events throughout all three days (June 23-25), including a keynote from Whole Foods Market CEO Jason Buechel on Monday, June 24.
"Specialty foods are big business, with $207 billion in 2023 sales and projected growth to $219 billion this year," said SFA President Bill Lynch. "The Summer Fancy Show is where buyers, distributors, investors, and more can see and sample the products behind that growth: thousands of in-demand, highly profitable items across dozens of categories. Everyone at the Specialty Food Association is thrilled and grateful that we get to showcase wall-to-wall culinary creativity and innovation yet again in 2024. We're so excited to welcome the industry back to New York City this month."
Show highlights include:
- Informative and inspiring education programming, including the reveal of the new State of the Specialty Food Industry 2024-25 annual research report and sessions from notable speakers and brands including Whole Foods Market CEO Jason Buechel, Top Chef host Kristen Kish, Hot Ones by Heatonist, Food Tank, the SFA Trendspotter Panel, and more.
- Artisan food and beverage products from 2,300+ exhibitors.
- The first-ever Debut District in Halls D&E, a featured area where attendees can discover the newest of the new at the Show: first-time exhibitors, new products, startups, and incubators.
- Product pavilions dedicated to the hottest categories including Bakery; Beverage; Confectionery, Sweets & Snacks; Deli; Plant Based.
- Exhibitors from 56 countries, spread across 29 International Pavilions representing Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, Oceana, and South America, including the Show's partner country, Spain.
- State and Regional Pavilions including Brooklyn, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, the Southern United States Trade Association (SUSTA), US Virgin Islands, Vermont, and Virginia.
- Supplier Diversity Pavilion featuring (included) CPG: Aaji's; JOI; KULA Foods; Nepal Tea Collective; Peepal People Sauces LLC; Poppa's Custard Company; Recoup Beverage, Inc.; Shire's Natural; Sweet Fields LLC; Tal's.
- Insight into influential and emerging trends in specialty food, courtesy of the SFA Trendspotter Panel: Melanie Bartelme, Mintel; Kat Craddock, SAVEUR; Jenn de la Vega, Randwiches; Jeanette Donnarumma; Dr. Beth Forrest, The Culinary Institute of America; Jeanne Houchins RD; Sarah Lohman; Klancy Miller; Chef Clara Park; Cathy Strange, Whole Foods; Thomas Joseph, Marquee Brands/Martha Stewart, Sur La Table; Chala June; Kara Nielsen; Mikel Cirkus & Hannah Rogers, dsm-firmenich; Stan Sagner, We Work for Food.
- Junior Trendspotter GenZ trends perspective from the Drexel Food Lab/Certificate in Food Entrepreneurship and Innovation students.
- The SFA Awards Gala hosted by Kristen Kish, honoring the 2024 sofi Award winners and the honorees of the 2024 SFA Leadership Awards, Hall of Fame, and Lifetime Achievement Awards.
The Summer Fancy Food Show is open only to qualified members of the specialty food trade, industry affiliates, and journalists. For more information, please click here.
About the Specialty Food Association
The Specialty Food Association (SFA) was founded in 1952 and is the not-for-profit trade association of the $207-billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 3,600 businesses worldwide, SFA champions industry participation and success for a diverse community of makers, buyers, importers, distributors, and service providers by developing resources, information, education, and events that celebrate innovation and inclusivity. SFA owns and operates the Fancy Food Shows as well as the sofi™ Awards, which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. The SFA also produces the e-newsletter SFA News Daily, the Trendspotter Panel annual predictions and Fancy Food Show reports, the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report, Today's Specialty Food Consumer research, and the Spill & Dish podcast. Find out more online and connect with SFA on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok.
