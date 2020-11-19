Specialty Food Association Appoints Bill Lynch President

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association Board of Directors has appointed Bill Lynch as the President of the organization. Initially appointed Interim President in May 2020, Mr. Lynch has been with the SFA for more than 20 years.

"Since assuming the role of Interim President, Bill's leadership under the pandemic has been steadfast and creative, launching endeavors such as Specialty Food Live!, and virtual tasting events, all of which provide essential opportunities to our membership during these challenging times," said Charlie Apt, SFA Board Chair.

Having previously served as Vice President of Engagement & Experience, Mr. Lynch has vast experience in operations and is a recognized leader in the specialty food and trade show industries.

"I am honored to be appointed President of the Specialty Food Association, and will continue dedicating myself to the Association, and our members, who are an essential part of our dynamic $158.4 billion specialty food industry," said Mr. Lynch.

About the Specialty Food Association

Founded in 1952 in New York City, the Specialty Food Association (SFA) is the leading trade association for the $158.4 billion specialty food industry. Representing makers, importers, entrepreneurs, retailers, distributors, and others in the trade, the SFA aims to champion, nurture and connect its members to deliver traditional and innovative new products to consumers that expand consumption of specialty foods. With more than 3,600 member companies, the Association helps its members through providing information, research, networking, business-building and education opportunities, and recognition programs that celebrate the industry. The SFA is known for hosting the Winter and Summer Fancy Food Shows and presents the sofi™ Awards honoring excellence in specialty food. Learn more at specialtyfood.com

