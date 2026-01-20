NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association (SFA) kicked off the New Year by bringing together more than 12,000 industry professionals at its first-ever Winter FancyFaire* trade show, running from January 11-13 in San Diego. Serving as a guidepost for the year ahead, the event brought the specialty food community together to connect, learn and get inspired by the trends, data, products, and innovation that will be powering 2026.

Specialty Food Association's Reimagined Winter FancyFaire* Sets the Tone for 2026 in San Diego Post this Specialty Food Association’s Reimagined Winter FancyFaire* Sets the Tone for 2026 Show Brings Together Over 12,000 Industry Professionals & New Expanded Experiences to San Diego

The show featured more than 1,000 exhibitors and a wide array of new-to-market products, along with leveled-up experiences that gave attendees everything they want in a trade show and more, including local immersion, creative sampling and networking events, personalized recommendations, virtual reality showcases, and more. Brands were also able to engage with both attendees and the San Diego community beyond the trade show walls through activations and events with local restaurants, small businesses, and nonprofits.

"We're thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive feedback we received from exhibitors and attendees after the inaugural Winter FancyFaire*," said SFA President, Bill Lynch. "It was great to connect with our industry peers as we explored the trends that will shape that growth. We look forward to the continued evolution of Winter FancyFaire* as the must-attend industry event to kickstart each year."

Over three days at the San Diego Convention Center, exhibitors from 30 countries showcased unique and innovative products, offering an early look at what retailers will be adding to their store shelves and, ultimately, what will be powering consumer spending in the year to come.

Show highlights included:

Specialty food and beverage products from more than 1,000 exhibitors.

Nearly 310 new exhibitors, of which many could be found in the Debut District, a dedicated area for new exhibitors and the newest, buzziest products.

The SFA's first-ever Trend of the Year – SenseMaxxing – and 2026 key trends – Rooted Rituals, Honest Processing, The Appetite Reset, The Promiscuous Palate, and Shelf-Stable Chic – were announced at the First Night Celebration, putting a spotlight on the key changes in how, when and why consumers will choose to spend their dollars in 2026.

Engagement within the San Diego community through the Campus Tasting Trail, which took the show experience beyond the Exhibit Hall, infusing member products into the local restaurant and retail community through curated menu additions and samplings.

Additional expanded experiences offsite (Buyer Welcome Reception, Culture in Common Party, etc.) that brought together the San Diego culinary scene with SFA member products and ideas.

Discovery Kitchen Live featured live cooking demos from chefs, such as Joe Sasto and Susie Bulloch, and exhibitors using SFA products. Discovery Demo Sessions provided hands-on experiences with specialty food brands via pods that highlighted macro trends.

More than 60 thought-provoking speakers discussing their expertise in the specialty food sector, including a keynote from food policy innovator and chef, Sam Kass, and other sessions with chef Michael Solomonov, Eric Skae of Carbone Fine Food, Monika Coyle of DFG Ventures, and Kierstin Rielly of Woman on Boards Project.

SFA operated an Exhibitor Food Donation Program in partnership with Feeding San Diego to ensure unused food is provided to San Diegans in need.

Winter FancyFaire* will be located in San Francisco next year, January 17-19, 2027. SFA's next trade show is the Summer Fancy Food Show, taking place at the Javits Center in New York City from June 28-30, 2026. Learn more at www.specialtyfood.com/fancy-food-shows/summer/ .

About Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) was founded in 1952 and is the not-for-profit trade association of the $219-billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 4,400 businesses worldwide, SFA champions industry participation and success for a diverse community of makers, buyers, importers, distributors, and service providers by producing events, programs, and year-round resources and education . SFA owns and operates the Summer Fancy Food Show , Winter FancyFaire* , and the sofi™ Awards , which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. SFA also produces the e-newsletter Specialty Food SmartBrief, the Trendspotter Panel annual predictions and Show reports. Find out more at Specialtyfood.com , and connect with SFA on LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , and X .

SOURCE Specialty Food Association