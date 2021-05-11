Specialty Food Association Awards 2021 sofi™ Product of the Year to Hancock Gourmet Lobster Co., and New Product of the Year to Regal New Zealand King Salmon Co., during Specialty Food LIVE!™ May 2021

Nearly 1,500 products were entered into the sofi Awards, which are available only to product-qualified members of the SFA and were judged by the SFA's partner for the awards, the Food Innovation Center at Rutgers University (FIC). Through anonymous tastings, FIC experts evaluated products in 49 categories that ranged from Cocktail Mixes & Mocktails to Yogurt & Kefir. Judges awarded 130 specialty food products with gold, silver, and new product trophies after a rigorous process of assessing entrants for their flavor, appearance, texture, aroma, ingredient quality, and innovation. For a full list of winners, click here .

"The sofi Awards represent excellence in specialty food," said Laura Lozada, VP, Membership for the Specialty Food Association. "We are so proud of our members for forging ahead during uncertain times and continuing to develop and introduce products in our $158.4 billion industry."

Many winners of the 2021 sofi Awards may be viewed at Specialty Food LIVE! May, and exhibitors who have won sofi Awards in the last three years will also be searchable. Registration for the trade-only event is at specialtyfood.com; journalists who cover the specialty food industry may apply for press credentials here. New for May, eligible exhibitors will feature a purchase link to the new SFA Infinite Aisle marketplace in their digital showrooms which allows buyers to purchase products from SFA members during and after the event. sofi Awards winners will be able to highlight this in their showrooms, as well.

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA), is the leading trade association and source of information about the $158.4 billion specialty food industry. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA represents makers, importers, retailers, distributors, and others in the trade. The SFA is known for its Fancy Food Shows ; the sofi™ Awards , which honor excellence in specialty food and beverage; Trendspotter Panel Show reports and annual predictions; the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report ; the Product Marketplace , featuring specialty foods and beverages in 161 categories and sub-categories; Infinite Aisle , a new ecommerce marketplace that enables SFA Members to make buyer-maker connections and sales year-round; Specialty Food LIVE!™, a digital marketplace event; and SFA Feed, the daily source for news, trends and new product information in the specialty food industry ( feed.specialtyfood.com ).

