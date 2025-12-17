As the industry comes together to kick off the New Year, this on-floor resource center will provide headshots, resume advice and more

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association (SFA) today announced the launch of the Community Career Studio at Winter FancyFaire* 2026, taking place January 11–13, 2026, in San Diego. A direct response to recent employment shifts across the specialty food and CPG landscape, the Studio is designed to support professionals navigating career transitions by offering practical, no-cost resources and connections with industry leaders.

Specialty Food Association Introduces New Community Career Studio, Complimentary Professional Support at Winter FancyFaire* 2026

The addition reflects SFA's ongoing commitment to the people who power the specialty food industry. SFA's tradeshows have long been places where business gets done and relationships between manufacturers, press, and brands are built. The Community Career Studio at Winter FancyFaire* builds on that foundation by creating space for attendees to focus on their professional growth, whether they are actively seeking new opportunities or planning next steps.

"There have been several recent examples of retailers and brands forced to make difficult staffing decisions," said Mary Beth Vultee, SFA Senior Vice President, Membership. "The specialty food industry is a resilient, strong community. When members of our industry are impacted, SFA believes it is important to show up in real and practical ways. The Community Career Studio is about helping individuals elevate their professional materials, boost their confidence, and give them the tools to find their next role within the specialty food industry if they desire."

The Studio will be open to all Winter FancyFaire* attendees and exhibitors. Programming will support active job seekers as well as professionals who are thinking about long-term career development. Brands and manufacturers are also encouraged to visit the Center to access guidance on hiring, team building, and workforce planning.

The Community Career Studio will offer a range of complimentary resources, including:

Headshot Studio – Professional headshots available throughout the show; walk-ins welcome

– Professional headshots available throughout the show; walk-ins welcome Career Counseling – Walk-in consultations covering topics such as resume writing and interview preparation

– Walk-in consultations covering topics such as resume writing and interview preparation People Operations Support – Meetings with industry professionals who can offer guidance on hiring for key roles and developing longer-term talent strategies

This initiative is just one part of SFA's broader mission to strengthen the specialty food community by supporting its workforce, fostering connection, and helping businesses adapt to an evolving marketplace. In addition to the Community Career Studio, SFA supports industry growth through programs such as Maker Prep, which helps entrepreneurs prepare to launch and scale specialty food businesses, and educational seminars and resources available all year.

In addition, specialty food industry professionals impacted by recent layoffs may be eligible for complimentary admission to Winter FancyFaire* 2026. Those interested are encouraged to complete the application form, after which SFA will follow up directly.

About Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) was founded in 1952 and is the not-for-profit trade association of the $219-billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 4,000 businesses worldwide, SFA champions industry participation and success for a diverse community of makers, buyers, importers, distributors, and service providers by producing events, programs, and year-round resources and education. SFA owns and operates the Summer Fancy Food Show, Winter FancyFaire*, and the sofi™ Awards, which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. SFA also produces the e-newsletter Specialty Food SmartBrief, the Trendspotter Panel annual predictions and Show reports. Find out more at Specialtyfood.com, and connect with SFA on LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X.

SOURCE Specialty Food Association