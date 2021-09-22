Specialty Food Association Moving 2022 Winter Fancy Food Show From San Francisco To Las Vegas

"The Specialty Food Association continues to be focused on exploring new opportunities for our members, and safely continuing the growth of the $170.4 billion specialty food industry during the pandemic," said Bill Lynch, president of the SFA. "We are excited to be partnering with a premier trade show destination like Las Vegas, which has been the leader in the return of in-person events."

Awarded the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR facility accreditation by ISSA, the world's leading trade association for the cleaning industry, the LVCC will be welcoming the 2022 Winter Fancy Food Show to a portfolio that includes CES, MAGIC, and NAB. As of press time, the SFA is working in partnership with Las Vegas to ensure that all show safety protocols meet the needs of the specialty food community. The 2022 Winter Fancy Food Show is open only to the trade. For more information, please click here .

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) is the leading trade association and source of information about the $170.4 billion specialty food industry. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA represents manufacturers, importers, retailers, distributors, brokers, and others in the trade. The SFA is known for its Fancy Food Shows; the sofi™ Awards, which honor excellence in specialty food and beverage; Trendspotter Panel Show reports and annual predictions; the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report; the Product Marketplace, featuring specialty foods and beverages in 161 categories and sub-categories; Infinite Aisle, a new ecommerce marketplace that enables SFA Members to make buyer-maker connections and sales year-round; and SFA Feed, the daily source for news, trends and new product information in the specialty food industry.

